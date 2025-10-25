SSFL title race heats up with pair of top-five showdowns

Jedaiah King of Fatima College, left, tries to avoid a corner kick, as Dimitre Jones of Arima North Secondary School applies pressure, in a SSFL premier division game at Fatima Grounds, Mucurapo, on October 22. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

There will only be four games on the agenda when action in the 2025 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division season continues from 3.30 pm, on October 25. However, these games could still have a significant bearing on the title run-in as the top five teams will all be involved in an intriguing set of games.

At San Juan North Secondary's Bourg Mulatresse home in Santa Cruz, table-toppers Naparima College (27 points) will be keen to return to winning ways after their nine-game winning streak was snapped midweek by southern rivals Presentation College San Fernando (24 points) in a tight affair in San Fernando.

Despite their loss on October 22, "Naps" still have a two-point lead on the 16-team table and have so far conceded just three goals – the fewest in the division. Naparima have been a force on the other end too as their 34-goal tally is second only to St Benedict's College who scored a whopping 12 goals in the last match. In San Juan, Naparima will meet a team which has just eight points and has now drifted into the relegation zone in 14th place. And though they have lost five of their nine games so far this season, the Bourg faithful will hope they can pull off an upset.

In Mucurapo, holders and current second-placed team Fatima College (25 points) will try to bring the fourth-placed Presentation back down to earth in a fixture which could have massive implications for both teams as they continue their premier division title hunt. In Fatima's thrilling victory over Arima North Secondary on the last matchday, attacker Phillip Nelson starred with a hat-trick and will likely pose one of the biggest threats to Presentation's defence.

At Mahaica Sporting Complex in Point Fortin, the third-placed St Benedict's (24 points) will play the fifth-placed St Anthony's College (19 points) in a battle between two teams who seem to be finding their best form. St Benedict's hammered the cellar-placed Carapichaima East 12-1 in their last fixture, with playmaker Josiah Ochoa having a grand time as he scored a whopping five goals. With a victory over the "Westmoorings Tigers," the reigning national Intercol champs could potentially make ground on the top two.

At the Arima Velodrome, the ninth-placed Arima (13 points) will aim to bounce back after finishing on the round end of a 6-4 thriller to Fatima. They will take on the 12th-placed Trinity College East (nine points).

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Naparima*10*9*0*1*34*3*31*27

Fatima*11*8*1*2*33*21*12*25

St Benedict's*10*8*0*2*35*11*24*24

Presentation (Sando)*11*8*0*3*19*8*11*24

St Anthony's College*9*6*1*2*24*13*11*19

QRC*12*5*2*5*21*21*0*17

St Mary's College*11*4*3*4*29*18*11*15

Trinity Moka*10*5*0*5*18*24*-6*15

Arima North*11*3*4*4*23*22*1*13

Signal Hill*6*4*0*2*18*9*9*12

Malick*10*2*3*5*21*26*-5*9

Trinity East*9*3*0*6*12*30*-18*9

St Augustine*11*2*3*6*13*33*-20*9

San Juan North*9*2*2*5*18*20*-2*8

Scarborough*10*1*3*6*11*28*-17*6

Carapichaima East*12*0*0*12*7*48*-41*0