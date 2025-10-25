N Touch
Multimedia

Scenes from J'Ouvert celebrations for Tobago carnival

Thousands of revellers took to the streets of Scarborough, Tobago, for what turned out to be the largest street festival of the still fairly new carnival on the global calendar. - Photo by Alva Viarruel
Thousands of revellers took to the streets of Scarborough, Tobago, for what turned out to be the largest street festival of the still fairly new carnival on the global calendar. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

You could say it was a Trini J'Ouvert as thousands of revellers took to the streets of Scarborough, Tobago, for what turned out to be the largest street festival of the still fairly new carnival on the global calendar.

There were as many spectators as there were those who actually donned outfits identifying them with their bands, but the standout and by far the largest band was Fog Angels.

Many foreigners were also among the mas players and Trinbagonians who came home from abroad to join in the festivities of the last carnival of the year.

The large police and defence force contingent were mainly spectators as the Tobago crowd lived up to their name of a clean, safe event, where revelers had command of the road and could play their mas.

Though Tobago carnival is still fairly new on the global carnival calendar, the street festival attracted thousands of revellers and spectators. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Many foreigners were also among the mas players and Trinbagonians - Photo by Alva Viarruel

This mas player continued on with the festivities despite being towed in a wheelbarrow. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

This man was having a time as he took a wine on his female companion. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

There were as many spectators as there were those who actually donned outfits identifying them with their bands. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Revellers took to the streets of Scarborough to celebrate J'Ouvert at Tobago Carnival - Photo by Alva Viarruel

This reveller didn't miss a chance to take a little wine during the festivities. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

This reveller represented with her country's flag during the Tobago J'Ouvert celebrations. - Photo by Alva Viarruel

Comments

"Scenes from J’Ouvert celebrations for Tobago carnival"

More in this section