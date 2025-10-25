Opposition sounds alarm over 'war games' in region

US Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct helicopter support team operations on Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, September 16. Members of the US 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit will be conducting training with the TT Defence Force from October 26-30. - Lance Cpl Kyle Baskin

OPPOSITION LEADER Penelope Beckles has called for more details as she expressed unease on the arrival of the USS Gravely, a US Navy guided-missile destroyer, at the port of Port of Spain on October 26, amid geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela.

In a media release on October 23, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs said the US warship will be visiting TT from October 26-30. The ministry also said the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit will be conducting joint training with the TT Defence Force during the same period.

Speaking to the media in front the Red House in Port of Spain on October 24, Beckles said the current situation reminded her of her time as a student in Grenada in 1983, when the US invaded the island in Operation Urgent Fury. That military operation, which followed the assassination of Grenada prime minister Maurice Bishop, was ordered by then-US president Ronald Reagan.

“There were similar war games,” she said. “For the average citizen looking at what has been happening over the past few weeks, I don’t think anyone would be surprised (about an escalation) quite frankly, but we await more details on the training and exactly what it is this ship and the people there are going to do…But you would expect that they would give a lot more information than that and I think the population is entitled to know more details.”

Beckles was careful in her comments noting that she had not been personally briefed about the warship's arrival. She said her information on the situation comes from what is already in the public domain through local and international news

She called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to make himself available to the media to inform the public on the full details behind the ship’s arrival.

“At this point in time following the press release of the US embassy sometime last week, the Prime Minister indicated and told the public to be calm, and then the vessel arriving. The minister of foreign affairs should at least make himself available to share with the public exactly what is happening.”

'US military to help schools, TTDF'

Despite the concerns raised by the Opposition, government ministers said any thought was of war near TT was “fearmongering.”

“What war?” asked Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John. “They are going to be helping out schools and helping our military and so on.”

Minister of Housing David Lee said he was “not aware” of any concerns being raised over the geopolitical tensions and the arrival of the vessel.

“From time to time you all in the media would have seen, in any administration, there would have had US vessels come in from time to time for training and goodwill. I am not aware of why you would think people would be feeling uneasy. Are you feeling uneasy?

"I think there is a lot of fearmongering taking place. It is all about goodwill and collaboration between the TT and US government,” he said.

Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander also described the arrival of the ship as “nothing new”

“Schools were calling to find out if they could go and look at the ship, so this seems like it is more of a tourist thing more or less rather than this ‘warfare’ that people are trying to create. So I don’t understand why this is taking place.

"Training with military forces down in TT is nothing new at all. Most of you would have been around when we were doing the marijuana eradication exercises with the US, so why now does it seem to be an issue?”

'Nothing about this is normal'

However, Opposition MPs expressed concern saying the people of TT were on edge.

“Events like this do happen from time to time but given the overarching anxiety in the population, particularly with the tensions that have built up with our closest regional partner and geopolitical anxieties that also exist, I think there is a need for the Prime Minister to make a clear statement on what the purpose of the vessel here would be and if it would have any bearing on the issues that are affecting us as a region,” said Diego Martin Central MP Symon De Nobriga. "I think the population should be guided, not only by what is said but by what is not being said by the government.”

MP for Port Of Spain South Keith Scotland noted that there is significant anxiety particularly in his constituency.

When asked about the vessel's arrival and purpose, he said: “Nothing about this is normal.”

The arrival of the USS Gravely is yet another chapter in the ongoing tensions between the US and Venezuela where President Donald Trump has engaged in military action against what he has called “narco-terrorists.”

The USS Gravely has a crew of 329 people and is armed with vertical launch missiles, tomahawk torpedoes and a five-inch MK 45 gun.

It also is equipped with two MK III MH-60 helicopters.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also ordered the USS Gerald R Ford and its strike group to deploy to US Southern Command in order to bolster capacity to “detect, monitor and disrupt illicit actors and activities that compromise the safety and prosperity of the US,” international reports confirmed.

On October 23 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to the US for peace, saying “No crazy war, please,” as Trump announced that he had authorised covert action against Caracas.

US Embassy: We'll address shared threats

In a media statement on October 24, the US Embassy said the US military's presence in TT is part of the longstanding co-operation between the countries.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said, “The partnership between the US and TT exemplifies regional strength through collaboration. Together, we address shared threats like transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian missions, and security efforts.

"Our longstanding partnership has provided medical care and disaster preparedness training, improved lives, and strengthened communities. Our co-operation ensures greater safety and stability across the Caribbean region. We are grateful for the close collaboration with our TT partners in the TTDF, and for the warm welcome provided from the government of TT.”

Citizens: We have front row seats

Newsday took to the streets to get the opinion of citizens on the incoming vessel and the overall tensions between the US and Venezuela. Some citizens seemed confident that peace would prevail, while others remained cautious.

Salim Nagir from Gasparillo said he didn't believe the tensions would escalate to a full-on military conflict.

"Venezuela is the fourth-largest oil-producing country in the world. There is too much at stake for America to invade. There is China, Russia and there are countries that went through that with America, like Iran. I think there would be a standoff but it will be negotiated. I don’t think it would reach to war," he said.

However, Leonardo Seepaulshingh from Maraval said it was better to hope for the best and expect the worst.

"I’m not really worried but I think the situation is a lot of failure," he said. "It is not supposed to come down to this. I don’t think it will come down to actual conflict, but if it continues down this road it probably would."

Two Port of Spain residents, Sheldon Nurse and Alison Pompey, were also confident that TT would not have to face war.

"I'm a little worried but I don't think they will interfere with us," said Nurse. "They know who they want and they don’t want us. It is just that we are close – we have front row seats."

"I don’t follow those things. I am aware of it but I don’t follow those things. I always put God first and I trust in the Lord," Pompey said.

Chris Boodoo from Cunupia said, "We are close to Venezuela, so if anything happens there will be repercussions. At this point, if anything does happen we need protection. I don’t know how fit or ready our coast guard or our regiment is. So it is a bit one-sided that the US is docked here and it will look like we are partnering with them."

In Scarborough, pensioner Valentino Craig said he heard about the arrival of the ship but did not have any further information.

Jerome Hinds, who was liming by a Scarborough bar, asked, “What is the ship coming here for? I am confused. I saw the information, but it isn’t clear.”

The warship arrives a week after the US Embassy, in an advisory on October 18, warned American citizens to avoid visiting US government facilities in this country "due to a heightened state of alert" over the recent Divali holiday weekend. Operations at the US embassy resumed on October 21 for visa appointments and US citizen services, which it announced in on Facebook on October 20.