Nicholas Paul 12th in 1K time trial...begins quest for sprint medal at UCI World Cycling Champs

Nicholas Paul - AP PHOTO

Ace TT cyclist Nicholas Paul will now shift his focus to his favoured sprint event after failing to progress to the final of the men's 1K time trial at the 2025 Tissot Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile, on October 24.

Facing a highly-competitive field in the time trial's qualifying round, Paul finished 12th in one minute, .206 seconds (1:00.206) and didn't place among the top eight cyclists who progressed to the final. The qualifying round of the time trial was headed by impressive Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, who clocked a time of 57.681 seconds. Great Britain's Joseph Truman (58.807) had the second-best time in the qualifying round, with Jeffrey Hoogland (58.962), Ryan Tayte (59.304) and Henric Hackmann (59.721) rounding out the top five qualifiers.

Lavreysen and his countryman Hoogland finished one-two in the 1K time trial finale, with Truman seizing bronze.

On October 23, Paul placed seventh in the men's keirin after missing out on a spot in the final. The keirin title was won by Lavreysen, a 19-time UCI world champion. Australia's Leigh Hoffman grabbed keirin silver, with Dutchman Hoogland claiming bronze.

From 11.36 am (TT time) on October 25, Paul will take to the track in the qualifying round of the men's sprint in a field which includes over 30 cyclists. Paul's countryman Njisane Phillip, who also competed in the men's keirin, will take his place in the men's sprint field as well.

Also on October 24, TT endurance rider Akil Campbell was unable to complete the men's points race in a 24-man field. Great Britain's Joshua Tarling racked up 56 points to win gold and claim his first-ever UCI World title, with American Peter Moore (48 points) and France's Clement Petit (41 points) claiming silver and bronze respectively.

Campbell will aim for redemption when he takes to the track in the men's omnium on October 25. Rising sprint star Makaira Wallace will line up in the women's 1K time trial on October 25.