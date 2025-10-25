Moonilal: Government to ‘revitalise strategic partnership’ with Nutrien

Dr Roodal Moonilal - Photo by Faith Ayoung

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal says the government is in discussions with global nitrogen and agro chemicals producer Nutrien with a view to “revitalising our strategic partnership.”

He made the statement while responding to a question from Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young during the sitting of the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee on October 25 at the Red House, Port of Spain.

The sitting examined expenditures at the Ministry of Energy and several other ministries and offices.

“I just want to tell the member because it may come back again later in the proceedings that we are in discussions with Nutrien. It is very sensitive and we expect that we will get a great opportunity to revitalise our strategic partnership not only in one area but in several areas pursuant to our diversification agenda,” he told Young, a former energy minister.

Young had earlier wondered how Moonilal intended to deal with the industry “because the whole country is seeing one of our largest producers at Point Lisas pick up their bags and leave because of his mismanagement of the industry.”

A release on October 23 revealed that Nutrien had fully shut down its Trinidad operations, sending 600 workers on the breadline.

The shutdown came after a collapse in last-minute negotiations with the National Energy Corporation of TT (National Energy) over port and pier facility fees.

National Energy claimed its clients, including Nutrien, had been paying fees which were grossly below market value for decades.

National Energy is responsible for the Savonetta Piers, the Ports of Galeota and Brighton and specialised tugs and workboats.

The release said on assuming office, the board of National Energy realised users of these pier and port facilities were paying "peppercorn legacy rates" and had been doing so for decades.