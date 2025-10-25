Let's not be led by nose

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

My sister, congratulations on your victory at the polls. I was alarmed, however, and disappointed, to hear your rather bloodthirsty rallying cry at the beginning of your new term: “Yes! Kill them violently!”

This is language that does not become a person of your calibre, even if you are sure that the nameless people in the little boats are guilty as assumed, post mortem, of drug trafficking and terrorism.

Has TT done its own investigations and come up with guilty verdicts all around?

The tally of people killed while sailing in open boats in the Caribbean Sea is rising (27 as of October 14) and the issue is gaining more attention from the US media.

The issue is process. These people are being executed without trial – without even identification. Can we expect, during your tenure, to see this kind of justice dispensed within our country?

Why can’t these suspects be approached in the water, with small boats speedier than theirs, rather than this blasting them from on high (as in declared warfare between countries) with no investigation whatsoever?

So, what happens now to the fishing industry in the southern Caribbean? Do our fisherfolk have to hang up their boats and fishing gear or run the risk of being blown up in our sea by the US military, backed, with enthusiasm, by our government?

Let us not be led by the nose.

MERLE HODGE

via e-mail