Experts: Trinidad and Tobago aligning with US policy in Latam

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, shakes hands with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the State Department, September 30, in Washington. - AP

International relations experts say the endorsement by Trinidad and Tobago of conservative leader Rodrigo Paz Pereira as the new president of Bolivia, in a joint statement with the United States and six Latin American countries, shows that TT is becoming more aligned with the US-government.

The statement was issued on October 21, two days after the elections in Bolivia.

It said the undersigned countries stood ready to support the incoming administration’s efforts to stabilise Bolivia’s economy and open it to the world, reinforce its democratic institutions, boost international trade and investment, and deepen its engagement with regional and global partners on a wide range of important issues.

Caribbean Policy Consortium co-founder Prof Anthony Bryan said the signing of the statement by TT suggests that the country is becoming more aligned with US policy.

“This is a departure from our traditional policy of neutrality. We are also drifting away from our attempts to have a co-ordinated Caricom foreign policy. Regionally and globally it's not wise to stand alone as a small state.”

Dr Evan Ellis, a research professor of Latin American Studies at the US Army War College – Strategic Studies Institute, said while it was unusual for countries to issue a joint statement congratulating an election winner, he saw the co-ordination as a positive initiative and statement.

“It reinforces the emergence of a new group of US-friendly governments in the region, willing to work together on a range of issues in the region, highlighting general agreement on a market versus state-oriented model of development and a willingness to co-operate on security and other issues.

“It also informally suggests a hope by these like-minded democratic partners of Bolivia moving in a more constructive direction under Rodrigo Paz, with respect to economic policy, work against drugs and corruption, and other activities, and a soft commitment to support and collaborate with Bolivia in moving in that positive direction.”

Ellis said given that there were also some questions about the discrepancies between reported election results and some of the exit polls, the statement also reflected a strong collective recognition of Rodrigo Paz's victory, also accepted by Tuto Quiroga, who had pledged to support Paz as well through his block of legislators in Bolivia's Congress.