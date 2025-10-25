Christmas tree eggless sugar cookies

Christmas tree eggless sugar cookies - Photo courtesy Unicakery

NAOMI ANDERSON

Is it too early to start rolling out Christmas recipes?

This sugar cookie dough is extremely beginner-friendly and easy to follow. Pair them with your favourite cookie cutters to match any theme, but for these, we’re making Christmas trees! This version is completely eggless, soft, buttery and perfect for decorating.

In our workshops, we teach how to tastefully decorate your sugar cookie dough using so many techniques.

Eggless sugar cookie dough

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

¾ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp milk (add 1 extra tbsp if needed)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add milk and vanilla extract, and mix until smooth and well combined.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, mixing on low speed until the dough begins to come together.

If the dough feels dry, add a little more milk, one teaspoon at a time, until it forms a soft dough.

Divide the dough in half, wrap each portion in parchment or cling wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Lightly dust your surface with flour or powdered sugar, and roll out one portion of the dough to about ¼-inch thickness.

Cut into your desired shapes and place cookies about 1 inch apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until the edges are just starting to turn golden.

Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 2 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Once cool, decorate as you wish with royal icing, sprinkles, or a simple dusting of powdered sugar all work great.

About the author

Naomi Anderson is the founder of Unicakery, a baking studio and workshop space in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. With over 12 years of professional pastry experience, Anderson has built Unicakery into a hub for speciality cakes, desserts and hands-on culinary education. Today, she continues to inspire through community-driven classes, mentorship, and creative desserts. Visit all social media platforms at @unicakery or www.unicakery.com