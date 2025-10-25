Carter into 50m butterfly final in final leg of Swimming World Cup

In this June 18, 2022 file photo, Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago competes during men's 50m butterfly semifinal 2 at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (AP Photo) -

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter will try to sign off his 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup campaign with a podium finish in Toronto, Canada, on October 25, when he lines up in the final of the men's 50-metre butterfly event from 6.32 pm (TT time).

In the 50m butterfly preliminary rounds in the morning session on October 25, the 29-year-old Carter placed second in heat four behind Canada's Ilya Kharun in a time of 22.49 seconds. Kharun was in a class of his own and sped to the heat four win in 21.85 – the fastest time of the five heats. Carter's time was the seventh-best in the prelims and he will need to pull out all the stops in the final if he is to add to his two-medal tally in the third and final leg of the competition.

In the final of the 50m butterfly in the first leg of the Swimming World Cup in Indiana, Kharun won gold ahead of Switzerland's Noe Ponti in 21.86, with Carter placing fifth in 22.57. In the second leg of the competition in Illinois, Kharun was golden again in the 50m butterfly final in 21.69, with Ponti (21.80) again grabbing silver. Carter placed seventh with a time of 22.48.

Carter bagged bronze in the 50m backstroke in the first leg of the competition, to go along with another bronze in the 50m freestyle finale in the second leg.