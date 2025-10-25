Brightstar strengthens commitment to Just Because Foundation

Brightstar staff join forces with the Just Because Foundation (JBF) on October 2 at the company’s Port of Spain offices to support JBF’s Be Better Bears fundraiser for children with cancer. -

Brightstar Lottery (Brightstar) has renewed its annual support for The Just Because Foundation (JBF), continuing sponsorship of the JBF Be Better Bears initiative and providing technology upgrades to the JBF Paediatric Specialty Unit, Mt Hope.

The Be Better Bear – a soft, comforting teddy bear – has become a beloved symbol of the JBF’s mission to bring hope and comfort to every child diagnosed with cancer in TT. Each child admitted to the JBF Paediatric Specialty Unit receives one of these signature bears as a gift and sales raise funds to help JBF sustain its outreach and patient care programmes.

Brightstar also maintains the computer room at the specialty unit, a multi-disciplinary, family-centred children’s ward at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital, Mt Hope. This unit accommodates up to 21 children, focusing on treatment for cancer and other non-communicable illnesses in children. Brightstar’s latest contribution includes a mobile projector, which JBF will use to facilitate movie time and group activities, bringing moments of joy and normalcy during challenging hospital stays.

“We at Brightstar are honoured to continue our partnership with the Just Because Foundation through our flagship community initiative, the After School Advantage (ASA) programme,” said Dexter Thomas, Brightstar general manager. “Through the ASA programme, we provide digital learning centres for non-profit organisations like JBF, helping to meet the evolving needs of today’s young people. It is essential that the children and families who spend countless hours at the Paediatric Specialty Unit remain connected to their schools, their friends and the wider world. Whether it’s for learning, communicating, or simply enjoying a moment of escapism, we’re proud to help ensure that families facing the challenges of childhood cancer have the technology and support they need to stay connected and hopeful.”

Beyond the corporate investment, many Brightstar employees make a personal contribution by “adopting” a Be Better Bear, extending their support to help JBF continue its work with children and families facing childhood cancer. On October 2, the JBF team, with mascot Jolly Bear, headed to Brightstar’s office in Port of Spain to deliver the bears to employees, who lent a hand with packaging Be Better Bears for sale.

“We are thrilled to receive such widespread support from Brightstar and its team, not only because this is one of our key fundraisers, but because the Be Better Bears are deeply symbolic,” said Chevaughn Joseph, co-founder, Just Because Foundation. “When you adopt a bear, you’re keeping a piece of JBF with you – a reminder of the children currently receiving treatment. Through this gesture, we are lending our strength to these children who really need it, and we encourage everyone who adopts a bear to name it and then send messages of love and encouragement to the children on the ward through our social media pages. Every child in our care receives a bear upon diagnosis, and many tell us that when they feel sad and hug it, they start to feel better. That’s where the name comes from – each bear truly represents ‘being better’.”

The Just Because Foundation has been a Brightstar After School Advantage Programme partner since 2015.