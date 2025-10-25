Alta announces Arlene Wallace-Romero as new CEO

Arlene Wallace-Romero -

Alta has announced the appointment of Arlene Wallace-Romero as its news chief executive officer. Wallace-Romero will succeed founder Paula Lucie-Smith, who will focus her attention and passion on the continued development of the Alta programme.

A non-governmental organisation, Alta has provided free reading, writing and spelling classes to youth and adults across Trinidad and Tobago since 1992, said a media release.

Wallace-Romero is an accomplished management and engineering executive with extensive experience, having previously held senior management positions driving strategic transformation and operational improvement at Carib Brewery and Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation (Plipdeco). Alongside her career, she started volunteering with Alta in 1999, and every few years added new responsibilities – class coordinator, tutor trainer, workplace administrator and board member.

With 26 years of Alta experience, Wallace-Romero says, “As an engineer, what really impressed me about Alta was its systems. I could see how my experience in management applied to the field of education to ensure consistent quality and focus on the people we set out to serve.”

She strongly believes that “Alta and Paula have created a legacy that is worth protecting and sustaining. In the near future, we want to share Alta Online with the Caribbean diaspora and to transform our society into one that views the acquisition of basic literacy skills just as they would view learning to play a guitar or learning to swim.”

Lucie-Smith, in the release said, “From my first conversation with Arlene after I read her tutor application, she impressed me. She has since excelled at every key role within Alta. As she also embodies the culture and philosophy of Alta, I began talking to Arlene at least a decade ago about taking over as Alta CEO.”

Lucie-Smith sees Arlene’s industry and business experience as exactly what Alta needs now to continue the expansion of Alta Online, an interactive, web-based programme of literacy instruction built around Caribbean life skills content and designed for independent use by persons aged 9 and over.

The board of directors welcomes Wallace-Romero in her new role, which positions Alta to achieve its next phase of growth and innovation.

Are you interested in joining a class, becoming a volunteer tutor or sponsor? Call 624-2582 or e-mail Altapos.tt@gmail.com Keep up to date with Alta on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn: Alta TT

About Alta

