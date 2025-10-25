A call for decency in Parliament

Red House. -

THE EDITOR: It is deeply troubling to witness the continuing decline in decorum and respect among those entrusted with the highest offices of our republic. The Parliament, once regarded as a sacred space for thoughtful debate and national progress, has too often become a stage for hostility, personal attacks, and open disregard for the citizens who placed their trust in elected representatives.

Both sides of the political divide have demonstrated conduct unbecoming of leaders of our nation. The displays of bitterness, arrogance, and verbal aggression reflect not only a lack of respect for each other, but also for the viewing public, our schoolchildren, and the citizenry at large who look on with disappointment and concern.

Parliament is meant to be a space of service, accountability, and example. When elected officials choose spectacle over substance, they erode public confidence and weaken the very fabric of our democracy. The refusal to answer legitimate questions, the shouting across the floor, and the evident unwillingness to listen diminish the dignity of our republic and the values our forefathers fought to uphold.

We the people deserve leaders who lead with grace, humility, and respect – leaders who can disagree without disgrace, debate without disrespect, and represent without ridicule.

It is time for a return to decency, maturity, and national responsibility within our Parliament. Our children are watching, and the future of TT depends on the examples we set today.

NICHOLAS ASHBY

via e-mail