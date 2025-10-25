$59.2 b budget approved by Lower House

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, centre, with government MPs after the $59.2 billion budget was approved by Parliament after five days of examination by the Standing Finance Committee. - Photo courtesy Parliament

The $59.2 billion 2025/2026 national budget was passed after five days of scrutiny under the Standing Finance Committee in Parliament on October 25.

Day five of the discussions ended with the 28 government members voting to pass the budget while the opposition’s 12 members voted against it.

The budget presentation was delivered by Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo on October 13.

The budget pegged against an oil price of US$73.25 a barrel and a gas price of US $4.35 per mmbtu. The fiscal package has a deficit of $3.865 billion.

Senators will begin debate on the budget at 10 am on October 27.