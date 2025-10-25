14-year-old injured after finding shotgun in Santa Cruz forest

File photo

A 14-year-old boy is among two people who were wounded in separate incidents on October 24.

The teenager, from Cakes Lands, La Canoa, Santa Cruz, was wounded after finding a shotgun in the bushes off his street.

Police said officers of the Santa Cruz CID and North Eastern Division Task Force got a report of a shooting heard near Cakes Lands, La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz at about 9.30 am.

First responders were told that the victim and his cousin were in a forested area when they found a gun. The teenager apparently picked up the gun and while handling it, the gun went off.

The boy was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where he was listed in a stable condition.

Officers revisited the scene and found a shotgun with a 12-gauge cartridge casing.

In a separate incident, at about 10.30 a.m., 27-year-old Reynaldo Burnney, of Beetham Gardens, and 40-year-old Raphael Rudder, of Santa Cruz, went to a basketball court in Phase 7 of La Horquetta to buy a gold chain from an unknown man.

When they got there, Rudder, who was driving a car, stopped and picked up two men of African descent.

While talking to one of the passengers – believed to be about 16 or 17 years old – pulled out a gun and announced a robbery. The bandits took the men’s cellphones, a total of $900 cash and the keys to the car.

The bandits then forced the men out of the car at Slinger Francisco Boulevard, Phase 7, La Horquetta.

As the two victims ran off, the gunman shot Burnney in his left knee.