Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! returns to Central Bank

A scene from the play Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! -

Back by popular demand, RS/RR Productions presents the final two Port of Spain performances of the hit comedy Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! on October 25 and 26 at the Central Bank auditorium.

A media release said, this hilarious comedy follows one "ordinary" day that spirals into complete chaos – women waking up in the wrong beds, men swearing innocence and a maid who simply cannot keep a secret. As the old Trini saying warns, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! Audiences are guaranteed an unforgettable evening of pure mischief, mayhem, and non-stop laughter.

The cast features comedy powerhouses Richard Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday. The plays is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Ragoobarsingh.

The Central Bank box office is open daily from 12 pm-6 pm and online tickets are also available.

Showtime is 8.30 pm of October 25 and 6.30 pm on October 26.

For further info and tickets call 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581.