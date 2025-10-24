West Side, Zenith seize national under-21 volleyball crowns

West Side Stars Volleyball Club, the TT Volleyball Federation's 2025 national under-21 women's champs. -

WEST Side Stars and Zenith added to their silverware from the under-19 divisions when they clinched the respective women’s and men’s under-21 titles at the TT Volleyball Federation’s National Championships at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on October 20.

In the men’s under-21 division, Zenith had a perfect run to the final and would have started as favourites against Big SEPos in the championship clash.

True to form, Zenith held their own and won the first set 25-17, before clinching the second set 25-21 as they held off a surge from Big SEPos.

In the bronze-medal clash, NASC grabbed third-place in the men’s under-21 division when they beat JMVP 25-21, 25-16.

Zenith defeated New Arising Sporting Company (NASC) in the October 17 semifinals, with Big SEPos getting past JMVP.

In the women’s under-21 draw, West Side were looking to land another title after beating SUVA to the under-19 crown on October 3.

In the under-21 women’s final, West Side didn’t hold any punches and they surged to the trophy with a 25-13, 25-14 straight-sets victory against JMVP.

In the semis on October 10, West Side brushed aside SUVA, with JMVP defeating Karasu 25-21, 25-20 in a riveting clash.

Deon Hutchinson (West Side) and Curtis Burkett (Zenith) will now lead the country’s respective women’s and men’s under-21 teams into regional and international competition after leading their clubs to under-21 national titles.