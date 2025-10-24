UN, Japan help Tobago with sargassum management

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine tries out sargassum management equipment donated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japanese government at a handing-over ceremony at the Shaw Park Complex, Tobago, on October 21. Looking on are UNDP resident representative to TT Ugo Blanco, right, and Japanese Ambassador to TT Dr Akima Umezawa. - Photo courtesy the Office of the Chief Secretary

TOBAGO now has its very own sargassum management equipment.

On October 21, the equipment was handed over by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Trinidad and Tobago and the Japanese Government at the Shaw Park Complex.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine recalled that in 2011, sargassum made its presence in Tobago East for the very first time.

“We know the impact on our environment. We know the impact on our fish stock, impact for our fishers, impact for our hoteliers and restaurateurs, especially those on the coast, and so we are eternally grateful for this investment for the people of Tobago. And certainly, it would be managed through TEMA here in Tobago but, of course, with guidance from our Department of Environment as we work towards managing the issue with sargassum on the island.”

Augustine said the UN's donation was only the start as boats and booms would also be procured in an effort to manage the sargassum situation.

“At TEMA, we currently monitor the influx of sargassum...and we’re able to predict its plan and be able to respond in a timely manner. We

know that we have a challenge with contractors who really don’t like the salt water being placed in their equipment, this is brought here specially to treat with sargassum – no its not for farmers, no its not for other activities – it’s to manage the coastal clean-up operations that will be required.”

While Director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Allan Stewart described the handover by the Japanese Government and the UNDP as a historic moment, as he provided time lines of the past effects of the sargassum’s destruction on the island.

“I recalled in 2011, we had seen the onslaught of this menace, not only becoming a threat to livelihoods of our beaches, but also the nuisance of villages that were unhinged to this hazard.

"It is with pride I must comment on this level of benignity being expressed by our friends from Japan. I remember many times I wondered, when is this thing going to happen – we had some early talks. This morning, it is historic in that capacity building is a critically important one in the level of preparedness that the SIDS (small-island developing states) of the Caribbean needs to pay attention to as we move forward."

As he handed over the key to Augustine, Japanese Ambassador to TT Dr Akima Umezawa said his government had seriously considered the issue of sargassum and decided to render support.

“We decided to support to clean up for the beach and make a good co-operation with the UNDP to decide to clean up operation of the sargassum. So this is one of the symbols of the co-operation, so this is the tractor to remove the sargassum.”

UNDP’s resident representative in TT Ugo Blanco also spoke at the ceremony.