Trinidad and Tobago joins US, allies in support for Bolivia's new president

Rodrigo Paz Periera waves a Bolivian ahead of his victory in a presidential runoff election in La Paz, Bolivia, on October 19. - AP Photo

Trinidad and Tobago is endorsing the election of conservative leader Rodrigo Paz Pereira as the new president of Bolivia, in a joint statement with the United States and six Latin American countries.

TT was mentioned on October 21 in a US State Department media release titled, Joint Statement on the Bolivia Election.

The US statement said, "The following statement was released by the governments of Argentina, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Panama, Paraguay, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States of America. The undersigned countries congratulate President-elect Rodrigo Paz Pereira on his election as President of Bolivia."

The statement also commended the Bolivian people for their unwavering commitment to democracy, via their active participation in this electoral process.

"On October 19, the Bolivian people made their voices heard in a decisive manner." The statement said the election result reflected the Bolivian people's will to embrace change and chart a new course for their nation and region, departing from two decades of alleged economic mismanagement.

"The undersigned countries stand ready to support the incoming administration’s efforts to stabilize Bolivia’s economy and open it to the world, reinforce its democratic institutions, boost international trade and investment, and deepen its engagement with regional and global partners on a wide range of important issues.

"We are committed to working closely with President-elect Rodrigo Paz Pereira and his government to advance shared goals of regional and global security, economic prosperity, and growth that benefit all our nations. We encourage Bolivia’s renewed proactive participation in addressing regional and global challenges."

Associated Press has described Periera's win as a "surprise electoral victory" that signaled the end of decades of leftist rule in Bolivia.

"After years of government antipathy toward the US under the Movement Toward Socialism party, Paz pledged to rebuild relations with Washington — and attract foreign investment to a country long locked out of international markets," AP reported on October 20.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that Paz’s victory “marks a transformative opportunity for both nations” to work on investment, immigration, security and other matters.

“The message from Mr Trump’s administration itself is a very clear and open signal,” Paz said at a news conference. “We will have a fluid relationship and commitments to cooperation and joint work between both nations.

AP also reported that Paz held a video call with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, who recently won the Nobel Peace Prize. After years of Bolivia aligning itself with Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, Paz told Machado that his country was “here to join in the fight for Venezuela and for Latin American democracies.”

The US is building an alliance in Latin America with Trinidad and Tobago being the only English-speaking country being recognised for its support of US military strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers. Twenty seven people have been killed.