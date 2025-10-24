Tobago bandits steal $50 and orange juice

- File photo

BANDITS in Tobago broke into a minimart in Mount St George and stole $50 and two boxes of orange juice.

Around 9 am on October 23, the shop owner’s mother locked the front door and went away. She returned around 3 pm and saw the door was unlocked.

She check inside and saw the cash register was open and $50 was missing.

She also realised two one-litre boxes of orange juice drink valued $28 were missing.

She filed a report at the Scarborough Police Station and a party of officers assigned to the CID visited the scene and collected evidence.

PC James has been assigned to investigate the theft.

Meanwhile police in Port of Spain are looking for two men who robbed a US citizen of almost $70,000 in TT and US currency.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, told police around 1.10 pm on October 23, he was walking along Prince Street when he felt someone grab his purple canvas bag containing $66,000 and US$300 cash, his credit card and other personal documents.

The victim fell when the bandits grabbed his bag, but he managed to keep hold of it.

However another man kicked him until he let go of the bag and then they grabbed it and ran into the George Street housing settlement.

A short while later, an unknown man returned the bag with only his passport inside.

The victim’s brother, who lives in Laventille, met him and took him to the Central Police Station to file a report.