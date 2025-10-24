Tenth US strike off Venezuela claims six lives

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. - AP PHOTO

A US military strike on an alleged narco-terrorist vessel in the southern Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela claimed the lives of six alleged narco-terrorists on October 24.

In a post on X on October 24, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the strike was carried out overnight at the direction of President Trump.

“The Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Tren de Aragua (TdA), a designated terrorist organization (DTO), trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean Sea.

“The vessel was known by our intelligence to be involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, was transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics. Six male narco-terrorists were aboard the vessel during the strike, which was conducted in international waters and was the first strike at night. All six terrorists were killed and no US forces were harmed in this strike.”

Hegseth issued a warning to drug smugglers in the region.

“If you are a narco-terrorist smuggling drugs in our hemisphere, we will treat you like we treat Al-Qaeda. Day or NIGHT, we will map your networks, track your people, hunt you down, and kill you.”

This was the tenth strike carried out by the US against alleged narco-traffickers, two of which took place in the eastern Pacific.

A strike on October 14 allegedly took the lives of two TT nationals, Rishi Samaroo and Chad ‘Charpo’ Joseph. Forty-three people have been reportedly killed by the US military at sea since September.