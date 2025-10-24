Tax fireworks like cigarettes and alcohol

THE EDITOR: If the government raises taxes on cigarettes and alcohol to discourage their use and protect public health, why not do the same for fireworks? Fireworks cause more harm than most realise to people, animals, and the environment.

Each year fireworks release harmful fine particles (PM2.5) and toxic metals into the air, worsening asthma, heart disease, and respiratory problems, especially in children and the elderly. Hospitals may see burns, eye injuries, and breathing difficulties after major celebrations.

Noise levels from fireworks can exceed 150 decibels, louder than a jet engine, which can damage hearing and trigger anxiety and sleep disturbances. Infants often wake in distress; elderly people and those recovering from illness experience panic, chest discomfort, or confusion; pets tremble, run away, or harm themselves; and wildlife abandon nests or collide with buildings in fear.

A higher tax on fireworks would help reduce these harms. Evidence shows that when prices rise, use declines, as seen with tobacco and alcohol. The revenue collected could fund safe, professional public displays, strengthen emergency services, and support public education on responsible celebration.

Some may argue that fireworks are part of our culture, but traditions evolve. We once smoked freely indoors and drove without seatbelts until we understood the cost. Others may worry about illegal sales, but strong enforcement and community celebrations can offset that risk. Taxing fireworks does not end joy, it shifts it toward safer, more inclusive forms of celebration.

By taxing fireworks we protect our children, elders, pets, and the air we breathe. It is a small, sensible step toward a cleaner, quieter, and more caring TT, one where celebration brings happiness, not harm.

NAVIN PERSAD

via e-mail