Tancoo: $475m to help fund 20,000 new jobs

Scores of people gather outside of the Unemployment Relief Programme office in Princes Town for the recruitment drive on October 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo said $475 million allocated to an employment fund under his ministry in budget 2026 will help finance the government's new recruitment drive to create/fill 20,000 jobs.

Tancoo was answering opposition questions in the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on October 23.

However, St Ann's East MP Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, by a quick calculation, said the sum was only enough to pay for jobs below the minimum wage.

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young demanded to know if and how this sum would help former workers of the Cepep and URP programmes.

It all began when Gadsby-Dolly noted a seeming zero allocation to the Adult Literacy Tutors Association (ALTA) compared to $7.69 million in 2024 and $8.66 million last year. Tancoo assured her the allocation was being made under another line item, Employment Fund.

However, in a derisory response by his predecessor Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert shot, "It doesn't make sense. It's not a very good answer."

Gadsby-Dolly then asked what the $475 million employment fund was for, asking about "all possible uses."

Tancoo said the fund was for support and staff over a wide spectrum of employment opportunities being created by the government.

Gadsby-Dolly asked if this included the 20,000 job recruitment.

Tancoo replied this was possible, while adding that each ministry may also have its own funding due to posts left vacant.

Gadsby-Dolly said ministries have said they don't have funds. She said there was not enough money in the $475 million to pay for 20,000 jobs, as she calculated the average allocation for each job would be less than the national minimum wage level. She calculated each job to pay just $2,000 per month.

Tancoo retorted that the opposition now saw the importance of filling public sector vacancies.

He said if the sum was insufficient, the government could always "come back," seemingly referring to requesting a supplementation at the mid-year review.

Gadsby-Dolly asked what expenditure was needed to pay 20,000 new employees.

Tancoo replied that he was giving the commitment that successful job applicants would be paid, reiterating that the $475 million was an initial sum.

"Ministries can vire money from one head to another to ensure persons employed are paid.

"It is a fact that not a single person hired by this government hasn't been paid."

Saying the government is interviewing for 20,000 jobs, he scoffed that the opposition wanted to know specifically how much that recruitment would cost the country.

"They don't believe we can fill the vacancies because they did not do it or could not do it."

Gadsby-Dolly said the cost of 20,000 jobs should be easily quantifiable for the government, arguing, "Clearly that amount ($475 million) is insufficient."

Young asked pointedly how much of the $475 million was specifically to re-employ former Cepep and URP workers.

Tancoo, in reply, said opposition MPs had "duck and run" in the budget debate.

He praised Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for setting up a public website for people to apply for state jobs.

Young retorted, "Not a single one can be for a Cepep

or a URP worker at the lowest level who has been terminated. None of them.

"All of those jobs are allocated in various ministries, in contract positions.

"So please tell the 30,000 to 40,000 unemployed Cepep and URP and reforestation workers where they will find employment from and where this $475 million go?"

Tancoo replied he had provided every answer required on this line item, as he alleged the former government had failed to fill vacancies.

Young thanked Tancoo for giving "the best response he could give".

He continued, "And unfortunately for the country of TT...." At that, Tancoo interjected to ask on which line item Young was speaking.

Young shot, "I have five minutes. You don't even know what is going on with the port. You don't know why Nutrien is packing up to leave. Because Ramdeen running the show!"

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal urged Speaker Jagdeo Singh to control the committee's time or the expenditure of other ministries would not be covered.

Singh urged all to move on, in the interest of time.