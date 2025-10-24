Stop the fireworks madness

THE EDITOR: Once again Divali night was turned into a war zone. All evening, and long after midnight, fireworks continued to explode across our neighbourhoods – earth-shaking booms that left families, pets, and wildlife terrified. My dog spent the night trembling in fear, while we stayed at home trying to reassure her and make sure she was safe.

I know many others experienced the same distress. Our "Things to Do In South Trinidad" Facebook group was flooded the next day with posts for missing or lost dogs and irate comments about the inconsiderate use of fireworks in various neighbourhoods.

What makes this especially disheartening is that for a brief moment for Independence Day we experienced what a peaceful celebration could feel like. When the temporary ban on fireworks was in place, there was calm, safety, and relief. We had hoped that this would mark a permanent shift toward more responsible celebrations. Instead, it feels like we’ve gone backwards with a vengeance.

These fireworks don’t just cause noise; they create trauma for animals, pollute the air and water, litter our streets, and harm our environment. For many citizens they are not a source of joy but of anxiety and sleeplessness. To make matters worse, it happened on a weekend where anxiety was already high due to warnings by the US Embassy. We are still in the middle of a state of emergency when activities like these should be prohibited anyway!

It’s time for the government to take firm, decisive action and permanently ban the sale of fireworks to the public. Celebrations can still be spectacular without the suffering – many countries have replaced fireworks with stunning drone light shows and professional displays that are safe, beautiful, and more environmentally friendly.

We deserve peace in our own homes. We deserve a government that prioritises public well-being, not the profits of fireworks vendors. Let this holiday be the last one marred by explosions and fear. Let us try to evolve as a nation with respect and compassion for each other, the animals and the environment.

SHARON BURFORD

San Fernando