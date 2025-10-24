‘Skinny Man’ charged with Brasso murders, woundings

A man from Brasso Village in Central Trinidad has been charged with several offences, including the murders of two fellow villagers, which stemmed from a recent shooting in the community that left two others wounded.

Labourer Clevon “Skinny Man” Alexander, 34, of Riverdale Road, is expected to face a master in the South Court C on October 24.

He was charged with the murders of labourer Christopher “Ricky” Joseph, 20, and Darius Shadrack, 16.

Alexander was also charged with the wounding of Joseph’s brother, Colly Joseph, 23, and Jerryl Ganness, 15.

The police also charged Alexander with the possession of a gun and ammunition.

The shooting happened on October 15 in an unfinished wooden structure at the Caparo Brasso Valley Road. Gunmen opened fire, hitting all four who were inside.

Joseph died at the scene, and Shadrack, a student of the Tabaquite Secondary School, died two days later, on October 17, while at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre in Mt Hope.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three, led investigations.

After consultation with the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, on October 23, she instructed the police to charge the suspect.

The charges alleged that Alexander, together with other people, committed the offences.

Investigations are ongoing.