Sir Hilary Beckles : Frank Worrell broke barriers that others could not

UWI vice-chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, speaks about his new book at the Learning Resource Centre, UWI St Augustine, on October 21. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

WITH an impressive Test batting average of just under 50 runs, many would think that Sir Frank Worrell’s greatest achievement was with willow in hand. Worrell achieved so much more than his exploits as a batsman as he took his job as the leader of the West Indies team seriously through his role as an advocate for the better treatment of players by the then West Indies Cricket Board of Control.

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, a Barbadian scholar, vice-chancellor at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and author, captures Worrell’s fight for equality in his book Cricket’s First Revolutionary – Frank Worrell’s Political War Against Colonialism in the West Indies.

Worrell, who also spent time in Trinidad and Jamaica, fought for the rights of those being discriminated against. Worrell, who was a Senator in Jamaica while living there, became the first captain of African descent of the West Indies team in the 1950s.

Worrell was always fighting for equality. As a teenager, he formed a club named the Starvation XI for boys in the inner city of his native Barbados.

Worrell’s relationship with his fellow Barbadian and West Indies cricketers Sir Everton Weekes and Sir Clyde Walcott is highlighted in the book, which Sir Hilary took just five months to complete. Worrell, Weekes and Walcott were popularly known as the 3 Ws.

Worrell died in 1967 of leukaemia, at just 42.

The book was launched locally at the UWI, St Augustine Campus, on October 21.

Many people gave their thoughts on Sir Hilary’s book, including head of the Department of Political Science Dr Indira Rampersad at UWI St Augustine; pro vice-chancellor and principal Rose-Marie Belle Antoine; historian Selwyn Cudjoe; lecturer, Faculty of Law Dr Justice Anthony Gafoor; dean, Faculty of Sport Dr Roy McCree; and Beckles himself.

Sir Hilary, who was under the guidance of Trinidadian scholar CLR James in his early days, said his admiration of West Indies and Worrell began as a child growing up with his grandmother.

“We could go to bed (with) West Indies playing Australia...we could go to bed wake up at seven in the morning and granny would say (Wes) Hall did this, (Garry) Sobers did that, (Rohan) Kanhai did this, (Basil) Butcher did this...gave us details because she would stay up all night and listen to the cricket and that was the household in which I was raised.”

Speaking about what he tried to highlight in the book, Sir Hilary said, “So here we are looking at a man who began as a star, transitioned to a hero, moved on to become an administrator and then transitioned again into a strategic thinker. How do you capture all of that?”

Sir Hilary said there were star cricketers of African and East Indian descent on the West Indies team in the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, but none of them could break down the door and become the team’s skipper.

“He (Worrell) is determined to do what his predecessors did not do. He grew up under the leadership (guidance) of Learie Constantine...George Headley...they all tried to do what he set out to do and they failed. Learie Constantine with all of his phenomenal skills as the first global star of West Indies, the most admired cricketer of his time, but he could not breakthrough the structure that brought him to the level that he could go no further. He never captained the West Indies team...Constantine could not be considered, Headley could not captain.”

Beckles added, “Our two pillars – Headley and Constantine – failed to achieve the breakthrough that the society was calling for...and up comes the youngster Frank Worrell. They saw in Frank Worrell their protege. He is the one that is going to do it for us.”