Sewa TT hosts 6th annual clothing drive

Volunteers sort clothes donated to the Sewa clothes drive. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Sewa International Trinidad and Tobago (Sewa TT) will host its sixth annual clothing drive with collection days being held on October 25 and 26 at the National Council of Indian Culture’s (NCIC) Divali Nagar site, Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas.

The Hindi word "Sewa," means service or worship through action and since its humble beginnings, Sewa TT has been serving the people of TT. Since 2018 the clothing drive has transformed into what its president, Revan Teelucksingh, calls “one of the largest textile recycling drives that take place in the Caribbean.” What started as a local effort to redistribute gently used clothing has evolved into a nationwide movement combining environmental awareness, humanitarian service and regional collaboration. Teelucksingh noted that “the opportunity to be creative in our collection, organising and delivery systems and to test and evaluate them, has made each year better than the last.”

Regional collaborations

For this year’s clothing drive, Sewa TT has set its sights on collecting and redistributing close to US$1 million worth of clothing – a goal that Teelucksingh said will “save our country, in our own little way, US$1 million in forex.” He explained that the organisation also plans to strengthen regional ties by collaborating with the newly formed, Sewa Dominica, the existing Sewa Guyana, and Sewa Suriname to share some of the clothing as a means of working out the logistics of transferring resources between the countries during natural disasters. “If we practise now during good times and work out all the logistics, create all the letter templates and get the various agencies to know us now, when there is a disaster and the systems are strained we should be able to help each other,” Teelucksingh said.

Sense of community

When asked about the positive outcomes from last year’s clothing drive, he said the feedback from beneficiaries and volunteers alike was deeply encouraging. Many on-the-job-trainees and law students expressed gratitude for receiving professional clothing they otherwise could not afford, while doctors and nurses shared how the donations brought comfort to long-stay hospital patients. He added that volunteers also spoke about the lasting friendships and sense of community the initiative has fostered – another reason the team remains motivated to continue the work. The organisation’s success lies in its volunteers. “A positive community of young people with a purpose and mature persons with experience is developing,” said Teelucksingh. “They lime and support each other. They cook and explore, chat while they volunteer and do activities…” Keeping volunteers motivated, he said, comes down to mutual respect and collaboration. “Youth have energy and new perspectives,” he noted. “We take the time to listen and implement with them. Sewa TT is an organisation run by volunteers, and we don’t compromise on listening to them.”

Restoring dignity

The annual clothing drive is also about restoring dignity. Sewa TT’s system ensures that one representative from each family or organisation selects clothing in a comfortable and private environment. “They can choose the appropriate style, size and type of clothes that suits them,” Teelucksingh said. The drive also makes a significant environmental impact. According to Teelucksingh, around eight per cent of landfill waste in TT is made up of textiles. Sewa TT is extending the lifespan of usable clothing and encouraging sustainability. “The clothes that we collect would either remain in a cupboard till it can no longer be used or thrown away,” he explained. “We circulate these clothes, giving them more life. The more used clothes are worn, the less we spend on new ones from a national perspective.”

Challenges

Asked about the main challenges Sewa TT faces in hosting its large-scale annual drives (its Food Drive included), Teelucksingh explained that funding and time remain the biggest hurdles. As a volunteer-run organisation, members must balance their professional commitments with daily coordination of projects. “Sewa TT needs donors now that can help fund some full-time workers to assist us with management of all the projects,” he said. Noting that the organisation remains committed to transparency, Teelucksingh added that less than five per cent of funds go toward administrative costs such as website maintenance, yearly audits and software subscriptions. “We have always dedicated all funds raised for particular projects to those projects” he stated. Still, he remains optimistic. Sewa TT’s partnerships with supermarkets, corporate sponsors and hundreds of volunteers demonstrate that even small contributions can make a big difference. “Our volunteer base is growing, but we are receiving smaller contributions from more people,” he observed. “I believe the TT public are generous people and give us their most important resource – which is their time” he said. Describing Sewa TT’s work as a light in TT one that builds stronger volunteers and more compassionate citizens, the president said, “The most important outcome of our clothes or food drives are not the clothes and food, but the relationships that are built between the volunteers themselves, and the volunteers and the nation.” Each participant,” he added, “takes the lessons learned through Sewa TT’s projects and applies them to their own lives and communities. If we can capture one per cent of the population as regular volunteers, they will naturally transform our society for the better.” Encouraging others to get involved, Teelucksingh shared that anyone can start making a difference right where they are. “There’s always someone nearby who needs a hand – just reach out in your own way and do what you can. You’ll feel the difference.”

The 2025 clothing drive, with a budget exceeding $500,000, (if Sewa TT gets the sponsors) will focus on improving the racking system used to display clothing donations. “Right now we use the NCIC car park barriers and even those steel bars break under the weight” Teelucksingh said.

About the clothing drive

For this drive, individuals are being asked to donate new or gently used clothing at the NCIC Divali Nagar from 9 am-5 pm on October 25 and 26.

Acceptable donations: New or gently used casual and formal wear for adult, teens, children and babies.

Not accepted:

Underwear

Footwear

Toys, books, CDs

Hats, ties, scarves

Jewellery, belts, bags,

Furniture, kitchenware

Appliances, electronics

Indian/ethnic wear

Procedure

- Wash and dry all items

- Separate by types – men, women, kids/baby

- Fold items neatly

- Bag or box items securely

- Label with details: gender, type, size

For further info or to donate visit www.sewa.org

. To join Sewa TT’s volunteer network WhatsApp 333-SEWA.