'Rebuilding' Trinidad and Tobago women select squad for friendly with 'Reggae Girlz'

Senior TT women's football team player Shurella Mendez tries to dribble past St Mary's College Under-15 players at St Mary's College Ground, St Clair, on October 21. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has announced a 24-member squad which will represent the TT women's football team in their October 28 friendly clash with Jamaica at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. The squad was released on October 24, more than a week after the "Reggae Girlz" announced their 20-member squad for the friendly.

The game will kick off at 8 pm and will serve as preparation for the 2025/26 Concacaf Women's Qualifiers which will commence next month. TT are in Group F for the Concacaf Women's Qualifiers alongside Barbados, El Salvador and Honduras and will commence their campaign with a clash away to the Bajans on November 30.

After a lengthy hiatus, the TT women's programme only resumed recently. However, the sailing has been far from smooth as former men's team coach Angus Eve stepped down from his role as head coach of the women's team roughly three weeks after his September 30 appointment. Eve's shock resignation was confirmed by a TTFA official on October 21, although there have since been no public statements from Eve, TTFA president Kieron Edwards or director of women's football Jinelle James. On October 24, a WhatsApp message and further calls to Edwards went unanswered up to press time.

In the squad announcement for the Jamaica friendly, the TTFA media release said the team will be "under the guidance of coaches Damian Briggs and Densill Theobald," both of whom were initially appointed as Eve's assistants.

The TT squad for the friendly has a good blend of youth and experience, with the overseas-based pair of defender Kedie Johnson and attacker Maria-Frances Serrant expected to play prominent roles. The team includes veterans such as forward Kennya Cordner, defenders Karyn Forbes and Victoria Swift, as well as the feisty Naomie Guerra. The team also includes the national youth team pair of Kaitlyn Darwent and Nikita Gosine, as well as the exciting attacking trio of Alexcia Ali, Afiyah Cornwall and Aaliyah Prince. Nicolette Craig, Keri Myers and Tenesha Palmer will vie for the goalkeeping spot.

There was no room in the team for midfielder Asha James, who was reportedly cut from the training squad for a now-deleted October 20 social media post which saw her heavily criticising a teammate.

Thus far, the TT women have played friendlies against Naparima College's Under-14 and Under-16 teams, to go along with a clash with St Mary's College's Under-14 squad which they hammered 7-1 in St Clair on October 21.

In a few days, with Briggs and Theobald seemingly destined to be at the helm in the coaching department, the TT unit will get their first real test when they meet the Jamaican team which is coached by Hubert Busby. The full Jamaican contingent arrived in TT on October 23.

"At present, we are in a rebuild stage with the team which comprises experienced and young players. Our immediate focus is the preparation for the Jamaica friendly on Tuesday," Briggs told TTFA media.

"After the Jamaica match, we will reflect collectively and try to improve on all elements from the game before switching our focus to preparations for the first qualifying game against Barbados at the end of November."

Briggs said the TT women have been working hard on and off the field to try and create a more close-knit unit as they give their best to try and leave a legacy for TT women's football.

At this time, it's unclear whether more international friendlies will be arranged before the team begins their quest to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Women's Championship. After playing the Bajans, TT's second game in the Concacaf qualifiers will be a March 4 clash away to Honduras, with the group stage being closed off with the April 17 home clash versus El Salvador.

At the conclusion of the qualifiers, the six group winners will join Canada and the US in next year's eight-team Concacaf Women's Championship which is being used as the confederation's qualifier for both the 2027 Fifa Women's World Cup in Brazil and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Squads:

TT's 24-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Nicolette Craig, Keri Myers, Tenesha Palmer.

Defenders: Jade Bekai, Kaitlyn Darwent, Karyn Forbes, Shaunalee Govia, Kedie Johnson, Chrissy Mitchell, Javana Moreno, Tamara Smart, Victoria Swift.

Midfielders: Alexcia Ali, Maria-Frances Serrant, Naomie Guerra, Shurella Mendez, Shenieka Paul, Tori Paul, Chelcy Ralph.

Forwards: Kennya Cordner, Afiyah Cornwall, Nikita Gosine, Tyeisha Griffith, Aaliyah Prince.

Jamaica's 20-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Sydney Schneider, Rebecca Spencer.

Defenders: Tiffany Cameron, Gabrielle Gayle, Tianna Harris, Konya Plummer, Allyson Swaby, Chantelle Swaby.

Midfielders: Olufolasade Adamolekun, Deniesha Blackwood, Israela Groves, Jaileah McPherson, Atlanta Primus, Vyan Sampson.

Forwards: Jody Brown, Njeri Butts, Shania Hayles, Kayla McKenna, Natasha Thomas, Kaylissa Van Zanten.