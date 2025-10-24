Queen of soca shines in sold-out screening

Terri Lyons with two of her adoring fans after the screening of the film Queen of Soca. -

The red carpet rolled out and the vibes were unmistakably Trinidad and Tobago as the highly anticipated feature film Queen of Soca hosted a sold-out screening, drawing enthusiastic fans who rushed to capture photos with the stars of the show. The atmosphere was electric – a celebration not only of cinema but of culture, identity and homegrown talent.

Among those lighting up the night were Terri Lyons, Melanie Pantin, Penelope Spencer, Supa Hype and Lorenzo, who were all warmly embraced by fans after the screening. The energy in the theatre reflected exactly what Queen of Soca stands for – pride, passion and a love of the rhythm that defines TT, said a media release.

Directed by Kevin Adams (No Soca No Life), Queen of Soca tells the inspiring story of Olivia (Terri Lyons), a young woman who stands up to her mother in pursuit of her dream of becoming a soca star. Celebrated for its emotional depth, cultural authenticity and vibrant spirit, the movie captures the rhythm, heart and soul of TT.

Producer Christopher Din Chong, in the release, described the night as a dream come true for the team and a proud moment for local cinema.

“There’s nothing quite like watching a Trinidadian story come alive on the big screen and seeing the audience respond with such joy,” he said. “People laughed, they cried, they shouted, and by the end, they were dancing in their seats. That’s the magic of Queen of Soca – it pulls you in and sends you home singing your favourite soca songs. It reminds us that our stories are worth telling and that our culture belongs on every screen.”

Writer-director Adams shared that the success of Queen of Soca represents more than just a box office win – it’s a cultural shift.

“For years, our screens have been dominated by American movies – that’s all we see, and it shapes how we think about film,” Adams said. “Queen of Soca gives us a rare chance to see ourselves, our culture and our potential reflected on the big screen. The sold-out shows prove that when we put our own stories in front of our own people, they show up. Imagine if every cinema gave local films that same visibility – we’d finally see just how much TT loves itself.”

Funded in part by the Carifesta Take One Film Grant, Queen of Soca stands as a landmark in TT’s evolving film industry. It bridges music, drama and social commentary while showcasing the wealth of talent both in front of and behind the camera, the release said.

Now showing in cinemas across TT, Queen of Soca invites audiences to laugh, sing, and celebrate a story that’s unapologetically Trini to the bone.