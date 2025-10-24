Producer Gino McKoy shares valuable insights to UTT’s digital media students

UTT digital arts student chat with TT-born singer and film director Gino McKoy, right, at a presentation and Q&A session on October 15. -

TT-born Canadian movie director, screenwriter, film producer and singer-songwriter Gino McKoy hosted a presentation Q&A session for students from UTT's JDTI (University of Trinidad and Tobago, John Donaldson Technical Institute ) digital media arts programme students on October 15.

A media release said, McKoy known for his sci-fi film Lumina was invited by Prof Martin Raymond, to share valuable insights on breaking into and overcoming the many barriers of the international film and music industries.

Drawing from his over 17 plus years of hands-on experience in the international film and music world, McKoy discussed how filmmaking became a platform to showcase his musical talents without compromising his authenticity. His sci-fi film Lumina is now streaming worldwide on Amazon Prime, Tubi, YouTube TV and Google TV. Its title track Everything to Me is the only indie song currently on the Billboard AC charts.

McKoy emphasized the need for fresh ideas and perspectives from Caribbean creatives, particularly those from TT, highlighting how their unique history, folklore, culture, food and music could enrich his proposal "Tropical Hollywood (TT)" if supported by timely and progressive legislative changes and targeted incentives. These include the largest film studio ecosystem in the Caribbean and one of the largest in the Western Hemisphere and also the revamping of the film cash rebate incentives, to propel TT to the top three filming destinations in the world, the release said.

McKoy's presentation underscored the fact that TT is on the brink of diversifying its economy from reliance on natural resources to leveraging its human resources. He stressed that investing in creative talents and the necessary infrastructure could generate over 100,000 local jobs, over a billion dollars in new revenue, foreign exchange and attract over one million additional tourists to TT. This potential hinges on the government's willingness to invest and update legislation to attract foreign film and music studio partnerships. Goldove's new state of the art, solar and eco- friendly film studio is not only ground-breaking but sets the stage for TT to segway into a new future of prosperity in non-traditional sectors.

Currently, McKoy is in Trinidad for pre-production work on his next film, which he plans to start shooting later this year. He has met with government ministers to discuss initiatives to make TT more attractive to the international film and music industry. McKoy aims to complete ten movie projects in the next five years in TT, leveraging his international network to bring feature films, music and more to the country.