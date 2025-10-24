Piarco man charged under SoE challenges police powers

Hall of Justice, Knox Street, Port of Spain. - File photo

A PIARCO man charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and marijuana trafficking earlier this month has challenged his detention by the police under the state of emergency regulations 2025.

Denesh Maharaj, who was detained by police and eventually became the subject of a preventative detention order, is challenging the legality of his detention in a case raising constitutional and judicial review claims against the police. He faces charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition under the emergency powers regulations and possession of narcotics for trafficking.

Maharaj seeks declarations that ASP Anthony St Clair’s September 27 order authorising his further seven-day detention was unlawful and breached his constitutional rights to liberty and due process under Sections 4(a), 4(b), and 5(2)(h) of the Constitution. He also seeks damages, including vindicatory damages, and costs.

His attorneys, Keron Ramkhalawan, Anwar Hosein, and Shalini Sankar contend that when Maharaj was arrested on September 28, he was not detained under the emergency powers regulations. His claim said that attorneys for the Commissioner of Police also confirmed this. Orders were made for his further detention for seven days.

However, his attorneys argue, “We submit that the police officers arrested the applicant pursuant to their powers of arrest under the Criminal Law Act and/or their common law powers and not the emergency powers regulations.”

They added that the police “have no statutory power to extend time for further detention.”

“The regulation imposes limitations; no detention is permitted beyond 48 hours without further authorisation. Such authorisation must be obtained from a magistrate or a police officer of at least the rank of assistant superintendent.

“This requirement ensures that detention beyond forty-eight (48) hours is subject to higher scrutiny and is only permissible when inquiries cannot be completed within the initial period, underpinning a statutory obligation for oversight in extended detentions.

“The safeguard is designed to prevent abuse of the very broad powers conferred on police officers by the Emergency Powers Regulations.

“Importantly, the assistant superintendent or above and the magistrate are not intended to serve as a mere ‘rubber stamp’ for police requests.

“Rather, they are entrusted with an oversight role and must carefully consider each application for further detention.

“This requirement embeds an element of independent assessment, ensuring that extended detention is only authorised where strictly necessary, thereby balancing the interests of public safety with the protection of individual liberty,” Maharaj’s claim says.

At a hearing on October 23, Ramkhalawan explained that an amendment was made to the claim to reflect that Maharaj had been charged after the detention order was issued and that he was no longer seeking an order for his release, but other constitutional reliefs.

Seepersad questioned whether the criminal charges affected the constitutional relief sought under Section 14.

Ramkhalawan said the review concerns Maharaj’s detention between September 27 and October 3, 2025. He argued that Maharaj was initially arrested under the common law, not the emergency regulations, and that the subsequent use of emergency powers to extend his detention was unlawful.

Justice Seepersad also expressed concern over the continued absence of state representation, noting “a recent history of a lack of appearance representing the interests of the state,” and urged the Attorney General’s Office to ensure proper attendance at the next hearing.

The matter was adjourned to January 14, 2026.

Seepersad is also presiding over a constitutional challenge on the police’s power to extend detention periods beyond 48 hours. That matter was brought by a San Fernando businessman who has argued that Regulation 13(3) breaches the separation of powers by giving police, as members of the executive, authority to perform a judicial function. His claim seeks to remove the power of police officers to extend detention under emergency regulations.

That matter has been stayed, pending a ruling from the Privy Council on the legality of the 2011 state of emergency regulations.