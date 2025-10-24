Penny: Consultation on CJ was rushed

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles speaks with media outside the Red House, Port of Spain, on October 24. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles said she remains convinced there was not sufficient consultation before the appointment of the new Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh.

Speaking to media prior to the continuation of the Standing Finance Committee at the Red House, Port of Spain, on October 24, Beckles said her issue was with the time line of the appointment, not the choice of Boodoosingh to fill the post.

“The issue is that I laid out very clearly the time frame: 6.30 in the evening while I am in Parliament to bring a letter that had some errors, 8.30 in the morning you seek to deal with that error and 2 pm you appoint. I don’t think it is unreasonable for me to say that is not sufficient consultation.

“I don’t think anybody disputes that CJ Boodoosingh is someone that is competent. He has been a teacher at the University of the West Indies (UWI) teaching ethics. I don’t think anyone queries his qualification.”

Boodoosingh was selected and sworn in by acting president Wade Mark on October 22. The Law Association of TT also expressed concerns about what it called the “hastened and truncated” process which led to his appointment.