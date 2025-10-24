Penal man acquitted of attempted murder, malicious damage

A 22-year-old man was found not guilty of attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and malicious damage against a female complainant by a nine-member jury following a retrial at the O’Meara Judicial Centre on October 6.

The allegations stemmed from an incident around 4.40 am on July 9, 2023, near Zumba’s Bar, San Francique Road, Penal. The accused, whose name is withheld to protect the privacy of all parties, was arrested at his workplace on February 17, 2024.

The retrial began September 10, before Justice Sherene Murray-Bailey. The prosecution alleged that the accused physically assaulted the woman after a night out, causing multiple injuries, and damaged her cellphone. The defence maintained that the accused went to the victim’s home after receiving a distress call from her and was instead attacked by two men accompanying her.

During the trial, inconsistencies in the victim’s testimony were highlighted, and the defence questioned the absence of supporting evidence, such as CCTV footage and independent witness statements. The jury acquitted the accused of all charges.

Counsel Collin Elbourne and Janeil Chuck of the Public Defenders’ Department represented the accused, while prosecutors Chenelle Moe and Roger Hinds appeared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case underscored the efficiency of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Act (AJIPA), with proceedings concluding within 20 months of his arrest.