Paul 7th in keirin at Track Worlds, Wallace makes Worlds debut in sprints

Trinidad and Tobago's cyclist Makaira Wallace - (via Makaira Wallace)

Trinidad and Tobago cyclists Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip and Makaira Wallace finished outside of the medals on day two of the Track World Championships in Santiago, Chile, on October 23.

After a valiant showing in the opening rounds of the men’s keirin, Paul missed out on a spot in the medal race and was forced to settle for seventh overall, winning the 7th to 12th final.

Before that, in the semi-finals, Paul faced off against a tough field which included 19-time World Champs medalist Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) and four-time World medalist Leigh Hoffman (Australia) and Colombian speedster Kevin Quintero.

When the derny exited the track with three laps to go, Hoffman pulled to the front of the six contenders. Lavreysen took no chance and also pedaled off with an early sprint, which forced Paul to launch from the back.

Paul held on to third place heading into the last lap but could not hold on around the final turn as Lavreysen, Quintero and Hoffman snatched the three top spots respectively.

The trio automatically advanced to the gold medal race while the remaining three, Ukranian Bohdan Danylchuk, Paul and individual neutral athlete Nikita Kiriltsev was forced to contest the seven to 12th final.

In this race, Paul held pole position from the get-go, and when the derny veered off the track with three laps to go, he was made to work as Frenchman Tom Derache pushed to the front.

Paul held on to second heading into the final lap and with just under 100m to go, he surged past Derache and held him off to the end, to claim seventh.

Earlier in the first round, Paul advanced to the quarter-finals after topping heat five of six. Countryman and fellow two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip placed fifth in heat four and was forced to contest the repechage.

With only the top finisher advancing to the quarters coming out of the repechage, Phillip placed third in heat six and was eliminated.

Into the quarter-finals, Paul confirmed his semi-final spot after placing second behind Japanese Kaiya Ota, in heat two of three.

Meanwhile, Track World Champs debutant Wallace did well to advance out of the opening round (flying 200m) of women’s sprint competition, qualifying 28th fastest, with a time of 11.060 seconds.

Into the 1/16 final, Wallace showed some fight but was conquered by Japanese speedster Mina Sato.

On October 24, Paul kicks things off for TT in the men’s 1km time trial while endurance rider Akil Campbell gets his camping under way in the men’s points race.