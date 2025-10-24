NP reviewing standard of LPG tanks

TRINIDAD and Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Ltd (NP) says it is reviewing national standards regarding liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder tanks.

The news comes after a spate of tank explosions resulting in multiple injuries and at least four fatalities.

Bevaughn Joseph, a 28-year-old labourer from Penal, died on October 17 after he succumbed to severe injuries he sustained the previous week when a LPG tank exploded at his home.

On September 27, Ria George, 45, of Digity Trace in Penal, died at the San Fernando General Hospital, nearly two months after being injured in a gas tank explosion at her home.

Earlier this year, Raquel Babwah, 44, of Claxton Bay, and Naomi Aliyah Mya De Mille, 19, of Lopinot, also lost their lives after similar incidents.

In a media release on October 24, NP said it continues to actively monitor media reports of recent incidents allegedly related to 20lb LPG-filled cylinders.

It said on October 15, it met with officials from the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI), the Occupational Health and Safety Agency (OSHA), TT Fire Services (TTFS), TT Police Service (TTPS), TT Bureau of Standards (TTBS), TT Customs and Excise Division, and RAMCO Industries Ltd to “engage in a robust collaborative discussion on national standards regarding LPG cylinder storage, handling, transportation and use.”

NP said safety is of paramount importance, and it remains committed to ensuring that before distribution, LPG-filled cylinders undergo rigorous safety checks and quality controls.

It explained these include “valve-fitting and soap solution leak test (soapy water test), batch sampling and quality assurance tests and final inspection and sealing.”

Noting some additional safety measures, NP added, “Cylinders which fail to meet any of the safety checks are immediately removed from circulation.

“All cylinders are subjected to hydraulic pressure testing (Hydrostatic testing) to ensure their strength and integrity are maintained every five years, which exceeds international best practices of ten years.”

NP said it is also enhancing its internal and external safety assurance framework through increased inspections at filling plant and distributors and ensuring distributors conduct “soapy water tests” on all direct household customer sales before transactions are completed.

It revealed other safety measures include scheduled plant assessments and the planned implementation of a barcode system to help with digital traceability.

The NP media release came less than 24 hours after the MEEI announced plans to establish “a robust regulatory framework” around the use of the tanks.

In a media release on October 23, MEEI said, “The ministry’s technical staff would have prepared and submitted draft LPG regulations in 2020 that were not progressed to the implementation stage.

“In this regard, the Ministers of Energy have instructed that these draft regulations be reviewed and updated as matter of urgency.”

The ministry said it has also requested that the TTBS reconvene its specifications committee for LPG to review and update national standards.

“This review will ensure that all LPG cylinders, accessories, and related infrastructure meet modern safety and performance requirements.

“The next meeting of the committee is expected to be held in early November 2025.”

The ministry added it is also speaking with stakeholders to assess and enhance existing inspection and safety protocols.

“These discussions are focused on ensuring that all entities along the LPG supply chain are adhering to the highest operational and safety standards, thereby protecting both workers and consumers.”

NP meanwhile said training for relevant personnel and LPG distributors for cylinder handling, leak testing, storage, and transport best practices will also continue.

It added these measures will also be accompanied by an amplified public safety campaign “to communicate and drive greater awareness on the use of LPG systems at homes which not only include the cylinder, but also the regulator, hose, hose clips and appliance connection.”

The company urged all customers, in the event a LPG leak is suspected, to immediately disconnect the cylinder and store it in a safe and secure location away from the premises until it can be replaced.

Customers with additional questions can contact the NP hotline at 800-NPMC (6762), or via WhatsApp at 686-NPMC (6762).