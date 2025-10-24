NGC finds alternative CO2 for beverages amid Nutrien shutdown

NGC chairman Gerald Ramdeen. - File photo

THE National Gas Company of TT (NGC) has advised that it has secured alternative supplies of carbon dioxide (CO2), previously supplied by Nutrien, for the food and beverage industry.

A release from NGC on October 24 said the Nutrien shutdown, announced on October 20, had generated anxiety as Nutrien was the principal supplier of CO2 to Massy Gas Products Trinidad Ltd, which is the main supplier of CO2 to domestic users and customers in the food and beverage industry.

“NGC has taken notice of this development and has been actively co-ordinating with key stakeholders to make available an alternative supply of CO2 to Massy,” a release said.

The release said the companies that were engaged include Proman Group and Plipdeco.

NGC said Proman has promised to supply the equivalent volume of CO2 that was previously supplied by Nutrien and agreed to maintain the pricing that was charged by the company. As such there is no expected increase in prices for customers.

“To facilitate this new alternative supply to Massy, the engineering pipeline tie-ins required are presently being installed,” the release said.

NGC said it expects the installation to be completed by October 27.

“It is unfortunate and regrettable that Nutrien was indifferent to the hardship and adverse consequences that could have been suffered by domestic users and customers of CO2 as a result of its decision to shut down its operations. Thankfully these potential impacts have been averted.”

On October 23, former energy minister Stuart Young raises concern over the issue in a post to Facebook. He said, "The impasse between National Energy Corporation and Nutrien has not been resolved and this is now having a knock-on effect on the provision of CO2 to manufacturers and other users in TT and the region with a shortage in supply of CO2 looming. This would affect for example, the manufacturing of carbonated beverages which is a major export product for TT."

Young criticised the government claiming it was "being disrespectful and aggressively threatening companies... which led to the closure of Nutrien."