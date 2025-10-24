Morvant man freed of charge of unlawful sex with girl, 15

Levon Julien, centre, with his attorneys Jerry Boyer, left, and Robert Doodnath, right, at the O'Meara Judicial Centre, Arima, on October 18. -

AFTER 14 years awaiting trial, 35-year-old Levon Julien was acquitted of two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor following a jury’s eight-to-one not-guilty verdict on October 18.

Julien was on trial before Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo.

The charges alleged that Julien engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl at two locations in December 2011 and January 2012. The case, prosecuted by state counsel Shervone Noriega and Samantha Marajh, claimed the incidents occurred at a neighbour’s home and later at Julien’s residence in Las Alturas, Morvant. The neighbour was not called as a witness.

At the trial, Julien’s attorneys, Jerry Boyer and Robert Doodnath, questioned the alleged victim’s credibility, leading her to admit under cross-examination that the alleged December 2011 incident never occurred. The investigating officer also conceded that her probe was “less than thorough.”

After more than three hours of deliberation, the jury returned a majority verdict clearing Julien of both charges. Justice Waterman-Latchoo ordered Julien released immediately, ending a 14-year ordeal during which he struggled to find employment and lived under public suspicion.

He said the verdict restores his freedom and reputation.