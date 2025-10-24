LATT pushes back on PM's remarks: 'We will continue to speak out'

Lynette Seebaran Suite, SC, president of Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has pushed back against remarks made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, defending its right and responsibility to speak on matters concerning the rule of law and judicial integrity.

In a statement on October 24, LATT said it “notes the recent comments made by the Honourable Prime Minister in response to the association’s statement on the appointment of the new Chief Justice.”

The association reaffirmed its statutory duty to comment on issues affecting “the administration of justice and the rule of law,” emphasising that it acts “independently, without fear or favour, and in accordance with the highest traditions of the legal profession.”

The statement, signed by LATT president Lynette Seebaran-Suite, SC, said, “The association emphasises that public discourse on legal and constitutional matters, particularly among holders of high office, should be conducted with mutual respect and regard for the institutions that safeguard our democracy.

“The association values constructive engagement among all branches of the state.

“The LATT remains undeterred in carrying out its mandate and will continue to serve the public interest by providing fair and principled guidance on issues affecting the rule of law, while maintaining the dignity befitting its role in national life.”

The association’s response came one day after Persad-Bissessar launched a fierce attack on the body, calling it a “defiled and discredited organisation” following its criticism of the process used to appoint Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh.

The prime minister dismissed LATT’s objections, saying, “I have no regard for the eat-ah-food filth in the hierarchy of the Law Association... It is a mouthpiece for lazy, dunce, hungry-mouth PNM senior counsel who loot the treasury.”

LATT’s earlier release on October 23 congratulated Boodoosingh on his appointment but raised alarm over what it described as a “hastened and truncated” process. The association said it was “highly unlikely” that proper consultation occurred between acting President Wade Mark, the prime minister, and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles as required under Section 102 of the Constitution.

Despite acknowledging logistical challenges created by former chief justice Ivor Archie’s abrupt retirement on October 22, the association maintained that such circumstances “could not justify” a departure from constitutional procedures. Still, it expressed “confidence in Chief Justice Boodoosingh’s ability to lead the Judiciary with integrity and vision.”

The controversy stems from Archie’s sudden decision to demit office just one day before Boodoosingh’s swearing-in. Acting President Mark wrote to both Persad-Bissessar and Beckles seeking consultation, but Beckles later said she was not given adequate time to respond and asked that the process be halted. Mark proceeded with the appointment on October 22, citing constitutional authority to do so.

Senior Counsel Martin Daly joined the criticism in a radio interview on Thursday, calling the process “botched” and “poorly handled.” Speaking on i95.5 FM, Daly said while Justice Boodoosingh was “eminently qualified,” the secrecy surrounding the appointment had undermined public trust. He questioned why Opposition Leader Beckles was not given a specific nominee to consider and criticised the presence of government officials, including Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander and the Chief of Defence Staff, at the swearing-in ceremony.

“What is botched about this is we simply do not understand how we went from the former chief justice going on leave to the former chief justice retiring in 24 hours,” Daly said. “The pressure must remain on the acting President and the former chief justice to explain what took place behind the scenes.”

Boodoosingh, now the nation’s ninth Chief Justice, took his oath pledging to “serve Trinidad and Tobago to the best of his ability,” at a mostly private ceremony at President’s House on Wednesday.

On Friday, the Law Association said it will remain “undeterred” in fulfilling its constitutional role and called for continued public respect for institutions “that safeguard our democracy.”

Criminal Bar Association (CBA) president Israel Khan, SC, rubbished the "doubting Thomases and mischievous detractors," reminding of Boodoosingh's honesty, independence and performance as a judge. He said in the past, Boodoosingh had refused to "take up a position as a sycophant" in the 2017 imbroglio involving then chief justice Archie who faced allegations of misconduct and possible impeachment.

"This augurs well for him."