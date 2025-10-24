LATT on PM's 'filth' remark: Public discourse should be respectful

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

THE Law Association of TT (LATT) said public discourse on legal and constitutional matters, particularly among holders of high office, should be conducted with mutual respect and regard for the institutions that safeguard our democracy.

In a statement on October 24, the association noted the recent comments made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in response to its statement on the appointment of the new Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh. The statement on October 23 called into question the consultation process prior to the Chief Justice’s appointment, calling it “hastened and truncated.”

In response to the statement, Persad-Bissessar told another media house, “I have no regard for anything the eat-ah-food filth of the hierarchy of the Law Association says.”

LATT said it reaffirmed its statutory responsibility to comment on matters affecting the administration of justice and the rule of law.

“In fulfilling this duty, the association acts independently, without fear or favour, and in accordance with the highest traditions of the legal profession. The association emphasises that public discourse on legal and constitutional matters, particularly among holders of high office, should be conducted with mutual respect and regard for the institutions that safeguard our democracy.

“The association values constructive engagement among all branches of the state.”

LATT said it remained undeterred in carrying out its mandate and would continue to serve the public interest by providing fair and principled guidance on issues affecting the rule of law, while maintaining the dignity befitting its role in national life.

Boodoosingh was sworn in by acting President Wade Mark on October 22, the same day Ivor Archie's retirement as chief justice came into effect. Archie gave his retirement date in a statement on October 21. He had announced he would retire at the opening of the 2025/2026 law term in September.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles has objected to how Boodoosingh's appointment was conducted saying she was not consulted on a substantive chief justice as required by the Constitution, and was initially informed by the Office of the President about the appointment of an acting chief justice.

Mark, the senate president, is acting for President Christine Kangaloo who is out of the country.