Kamla: PNM protecting drug mafia, undermining TT safety

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has accused the PNM of creating a daily disinformation campaign in an attempt "to protect their drug mafia financiers."

In a release on October 24, the Office of the Prime Minister hailed the visit of the USS Gravely warship to TT, from October 26-30, and said the PNM is overtly attempting to undermine efforts to stop drug, arms and human trafficking into TT.

“For far too long, our open and poorly secured borders have facilitated the trafficking of humans, drugs, and firearms. Tens of thousands of illegal migrants have entered our country, and over 10,000 citizens have been brutally murdered in the last two decades.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition PNM and their agents are persistent in creating unnecessary hysteria and conspiracy theories in a desperate attempt to create instability and chaos. It is most concerning that the PNM, a party long suspected of being financed by the local drug mafia, is overtly attempting to undermine efforts to stop drug, arms and human trafficking into our country.”

The release said the “historically PNM-controlled constituencies are the ones most affected by drugs and bloody gang violence, fuelled by the actions of the drug cartels.

“Yet the PNM and their agents choose to put the interests of their drug mafia financiers in front of their own constituents. The PNM’s main concern is the protection of the illegal profits of their drug mafia financiers. They have no care for the pain and suffering of their own constituents, far less all other citizens who have borne the terror of murder and grotesque violence for years.”

The OPM said the government welcomes the United States Navy and Marine Corps to TT’s shores for joint military training with the defence force.

“The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has stated that the USS Gravely (DDG-107) will visit TT from October 26 to 30, mooring in Port of Spain, while the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct joint training exercises with the defence force during the same period.

“This visit augurs well for our nation. It represents a continued partnership in strengthening our national security, enhancing operational readiness, and improving protective capabilities.”

It said in December 2024, the former prime minister and the US Department of Defense renewed and amended a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) between TT and the US.

This agreement facilitates interoperability between the two countries’ armed forces, the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Technical Assistance Field Team (CBSI-TAFT), and the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

The US and TT have had a SOFA in place since 2007, which was renewed in 2013 and again in December 2024.

“We need all the help we can get to protect our people. TT must always come first. My government will continue to work with our international partners to strengthen our institutions and safeguard our nation.”