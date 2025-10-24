Judge rules San Fernando City Corporation trespassed on private land

The Hall of Justice. - File photo

THE High Court has ruled that the City of San Fernando unlawfully encroached upon private property in Marabella by constructing a concrete drain across it and must compensate the owner’s estate.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Marissa Robertson on October 23, awarded Kabita Rampersad, administrator of Seukaran Rampersad’s estate, $61,017 in compensation for the land used and $15,000 in general damages for trespass.

The case was brought by Kabita Rampersad against the mayor, aldermen, councillors, and citizens of the city of San Fernando. Rampersad owned 5,477 square feet of land bordering the Guaracara River. Around 2004, the city’s agents constructed a two-meter-wide concrete drain that ran through his property despite his objections.

In her ruling, Robertson rejected the city’s claim that an older earthen drain existed and that the drain was part of a natural watercourse. She found that the municipality had failed to follow the procedures required by the Municipal Corporations Act and the Land Acquisition Act for obtaining private land for public works.

The city’s defence of adverse possession also failed, as the judge determined it could not claim exclusive occupation over an open and public drainage system.

“This court notes that if the defendant did maintain an earthen drain on the site, one would have expected the defendant to be in a position to produce work orders evidencing such maintenance.

“Accordingly, this court does not accept the position that an earthen drain maintained by the defendant predated the concrete drain.”

In her ruling, Robertson said that although the drain served its intended function, “the defendant acted unlawfully and beyond its statutory powers.”

She added, “It is noted that there is no evidence that the defendant commenced any steps to acquire the property in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“To prove adverse possession, the person so claiming must prove factual possession and the intention to possess.”

She ordered compensation instead of the removal of the drain, noting that re-routing would still incur state costs.

“Legislative provisions do provide for compensation to be paid to a private land owner if it is determined that the land has to be acquired for public use.”

The city corporation was granted a 14-day stay of execution to comply with the judgment.

Rampersad was represented by attorney Chanka Persadsingh, while Rajiv Rickhi and Rondell Donawa represented the San Fernando City Corporation.