Howai: Central Bank not main supplier of forex to commercial banks

Central Bank governor Larry Howai makes a presentation on the economy during a media engagement at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain on September 4. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE Central Bank accounts for just over one-fifth of the foreign exchange (forex) entering the financial system, said the bank’s governor, Larry Howai, who addressed a “misperception” about the bank’s role in the forex market.

Speaking at the TT Stock Exchange’s Capital Markets and Investor Conference at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on October 24, Howai said while the central bank intervenes to stabilise supply, the majority of foreign exchange distributed through commercial banks originates from private sources.

“I want to correct a misperception in some parts of the public domain that the central bank is the main supplier of foreign exchange to commercial banks and other authorised dealers,” he said.

“In fact, the majority of the foreign exchange in the commercial banking system comes directly from companies and from private citizens.”

He added, “The flow of central bank interventions to authorised dealers represents just over 20 per cent of what comes into the market.

“The other close to 80 per cent is what comes in from companies and other sellers of foreign exchange directly into the commercial banks.”

Howai, who delivered one of the feature addresses at the annual conference, said the ideal long-term solution was to broaden the country’s capacity to earn foreign exchange, not rely on the central bank’s interventions.

“The ideal situation is for individuals and businesses at all levels to embark on a journey to earn foreign exchange–whether through traditional exports of goods and services or non-traditional exports such as those from the creative sector.”

Howai, who previously served as finance minister from 2012 to 2015, said the central bank faces a constant balancing act in managing interest rates, inflation, and foreign exchange outflows.

While policy tools such as the repo rate and reserve requirements can influence capital flows, he said they often produce mixed results that policymakers must weigh carefully.

“Whatever action we take has the possibility of a negative reaction,” he said. “Increasing interest rates will dampen demand and reduce the outflow of foreign exchange, but it also results in less growth and perhaps more unemployment.”

He also noted that tightening reserve requirements, while controlling liquidity, could “risk crowding out government and private-sector borrowing.”

Howai highlighted the narrowing interest rate differential between US and TT Treasury bills, noting that this could affect local investment behaviour.

“At present, there’s a gap in the TT-US differential that makes it more attractive to keep foreign exchange in a US bank account or invest in the US stock market,” he said.

“This differential for three-month Treasury bills has been narrowing since 2024 and is likely to continue as the Fed lowers its interest rates.”

He said any move by the CBTT to adjust domestic rates must consider both the potential to encourage capital inflows and the possible impact on local borrowers.

“Such action can encourage capital inflows into Trinidad and Tobago,” he said, “but it will raise the cost of borrowing for businesses, for consumers, and for government. So this is a difficult balancing act which we need to carefully consider.”

Howai also stressed the importance of close co-ordination between the central bank and the Ministry of Finance in managing liquidity and inflationary pressures, describing the relationship between the two institutions as “critical.”

“As fiscal injections increase the flow of funds into the economy, which can cause inflation, we need to adjust so as to reduce the impact of that on the economy,” he said.

“Discussions at the senior level between the two towers contribute to coordinating what happens between the two institutions and how best we can calibrate the flow of money within the system.”

Howai urged continued public engagement with the central bank’s policy process, saying feedback is vital to refining its forex distribution mechanisms.

“We have received a number of proposals as far as foreign exchange is concerned and we continue to receive continuous feedback which we can use to manage the distribution process,” he said.

“One thing I am sure of is that we will get things wrong. We are going to make mistakes, but as we go along, we are going to continue to revise and adjust.”