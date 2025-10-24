Government, opposition clash over accusations of racism

Housing Minister David Lee on the fourth day of the Standing Finance Committee, Red House on October 24. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

IT was another tumultuous day in Parliament as Housing Minister David Lee faced questions from opposition MPs at the Standing Finance Committee, resulting in Speaker Jagdeo Singh suspending the sitting for ten minutes after a clash over allegations of racism.

The session began with the opposition probing Lee over his ministry’s 2026 allocation, which had been slashed by nearly $100 million, from $684 million to $588 million on October 24.

Diego Martin East MP Colm Imbert asked how the ministry intended to hire staff despite the funding reduction.

Lee quipped, “We do magic.”

Imbert responded, “Magic? Okay, thank you. Good answer, good answer.”

Still not satisfied Imbert continued, “Your total allocation has been cut. Where, therefore, could you possibly vire any money, since you have $100 million less? You said you’re going to vire to hire people, but where are you viring from?” he asked.

Lee said the ministry’s staffing currently stands at 92 positions, of which 50 are filled, 38 are vacant, and four are “with bodies” but not yet permanently appointed. He said ongoing collaboration with the Public Service Commission to address staffing gaps and suggested supplementary funding or virements could be approved if necessary.

St Ann’s East MP Nyan Gadsby-Dolly further questioned why the ministry’s 2025 expenditure had dropped from $11 million to $9 million, probing whether personnel had left and were not replaced.

Lee insisted staffing had remained unchanged since his government took office, attributing the apparent shortfall to Salaries Review Commission (SRC)-related payments in the prior fiscal year.

When pressed on a $900,000 increase in the budget and the ministry’s 42 vacant positions, Lee explained the feasibility of filling all posts depended on available resources.

He noted an 18-position Housing Programme Facilitation and Implementation Unit had been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister, reducing the immediate vacancies under his ministry’s direct control. The remaining 24 vacant positions, he said, could be funded with the current allocation.

Lee also outlined broader housing budget allocations from 2024 to 2026, noting that of the $488.9 million, the bulk would be used for debt servicing through the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), with only $32.4 million earmarked for operational expenses, including salaries.

Imbert raised concerns that none of the funding appeared sufficient to build new homes, questioning whether the HDC’s funding model could deliver tangible housing outcomes.

Lee defended the approach, noting the HDC largely operates on a self-sustaining cycle of building and selling homes to finance further projects, though he acknowledged debates over profit and reinvestment priorities remained contentious.

Concerns over aging HDC rental apartments also arose. Imbert questioned how the government planned to maintain these units with a 50 per cent reduction in the 2026 allocation, saying many structures dated back to World War II and required urgent roof repairs and other costly maintenance.

Lee acknowledged the cuts but stressed the agency would continue to meet obligations, highlighting new procurement processes aimed at reducing corruption and securing savings through competitive tendering.

He criticised the former PNM-led government for alleged mismanagement, citing a wastewater plant project that ballooned from $3 million to $32 million.

The session grew increasingly fractious as discussion turned to urban programmes in east Port of Spain. MP Keith Scotland accused Lee of shutting down key public employment programmes, including URP and Cepep.

Lee sharply rebutted, insisting, “East Port of Spain is not closed down. Where do you get that idea from?”

Tensions escalated when MP for Couva South Barry Padarath interjected, describing the opposition’s behaviour as “hooliganism”, with Gadsby-Dolly immediately condemning the comment as racist, prompting her peers to bang their desks in support.

It was opposition whip and Arouca MP Marvin Gonzales who insisted Singh have Padarath retract his statement.

A visibly exasperated Singh said, “Nothing has been said like that. Withdraw it,” he ordered Gonzales. However, Gonzales pressed back, questioning why the opposition was being labelled “hooligans” and insisting he nor his colleagues would tolerate the comment.

Singh then suspended the sitting for ten minutes, urging all MPs to reflect on decorum before reconvening. On resumption, Singh ruled both sides must withdraw their statements, bringing the session back under control.