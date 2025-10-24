Fireworks disturbance Divali night

-

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep disappointment and concern over the blatant discharging of fireworks in our community on the night of October 20 – Divali night.

What should have been a peaceful and joyous religious celebration was instead marred by distress and disruption. Animals, the elderly, and the sick cowered in fear as loud explosions echoed through the night. What should have been a moment of light and unity became one of anxiety, trauma, and environmental disturbance.

As Mahatma Gandhi said, “The true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members.” If this is the measure by which we judge ourselves, then our society has failed. Many pets panicked and ran away, some were injured, and others were found dead along the roads the following day.

Beyond the suffering of animals, countless citizens – particularly the elderly and those with health conditions – endured unnecessary distress from the incessant noise.

The situation has become unbearable, with the intensity of the fireworks resembling the sound of bombs during wartime. We must act collectively to end this ongoing scourge of fireworks and scratch bombs that brings harm and fear instead of celebration.

I urge you to use your voice and influence to help address this issue – through stricter enforcement, legislative review, or community awareness campaigns – so that future festivals can be celebrated with joy and respect for all.

I look forward to your response and to meaningful action being taken to protect both people and animals in our community.

AARTI GOSINE

via e-mail