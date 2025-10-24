Finance Minister tells Manning: Not everything is racket

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning. -

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo rejected what he described as attempts by San Fernando East MP Brian Manning to raise questions about expenditures under the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

He did so before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved an allocation of $2,943,574,800 for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) on October 24.

Manning questioned figures with respect to insurance on motor vehicles used by the Assembly.

Tancoo disagreed with him that this was a suggestion that something was amiss.

He said, "This is not the PNM. So not everything is about racket."

Tancoo recalled having to answer similar questions which Manning raised during meetings of the committee earlier in the week.

He said it was now necessary for him to make his position clear to avoid the committee descending into more unnecessary banter.

"The THA provides full comprehensive insurance for its vehicles. That's it."

He asked Manning, "Can I say it again just in case your fridge door was closed?"

Manning said, "We are seeing the same line item that I brought up the other day in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government."

Tancoo replied, "This is the THA that we are speaking about today."

Manning said, "As I read the law, it specifically indicated THA vehicles were exempt from third party insurance."

Tancoo replied, "But you are not a lawyer. Read it (the law) again or get a lawyer to read it for you."

Manning requested a list from the finance ministry of all state vehicles insured by a third party, the quantum of those insurances and the names of the insurance agencies involved.

Committee chairman, Speaker Jagdeo Singh, advised Manning his inquiry may be legitimate but the committee was not the right forum to raise this matter. Singh further advised Manning to consult the House's standing orders to determine what approach he could use to get the answer to his question.

Manning adapted his request to focus only on vehicles assigned to the THA.

The committee is scheduled to sit from 10 am on October 25 to finish its deliberations on the budget and pass it. The Office of the Prime Minister, Judiciary, Office of the President, Parliament, Energy Ministry and the Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry are among the final heads of expenditure to be examined.

The Senate is scheduled to sit on October 27 from 10 am to begin its budget debate.