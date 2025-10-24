Erin man, 55, shot dead after daring gunman to shoot

The area where Brian Baptiste was murdered in Erin on October 24. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

IN the heat of an argument on the roadside before dawn on October 24, near the Erin Fishing Depot, one man was heard boasting that he had a gun, and the other challenging him to use it.

Seconds later, Brian “Don” Baptiste, 55, was gunned down. The suspect, said to be originally from Moruga but living in the community, fled near the beachfront.

Residents said before the fatal shooting on Erin Beach Road, several gunshots had been fired into the air.

Baptiste is believed to have confronted his would-be killer about firing shots indiscriminately.

An argument ensued, during which the suspect was heard saying he had a gun. In response, Baptiste reportedly challenged him to shoot.

Baptiste, a construction labourer of Erin Beach Road, lived opposite the depot in a house without electricity or a water supply. He often fetched water from the facility nearby.

His common-law wife, Cindy John, told Newsday that Baptiste went ahead to fill water around 4.30 am on October 24.

“I was still inside when I heard the first set of gunshots coming from further down the street,” she said.

Moments later, there was a heated argument between the two men in the road.

The suspect kept saying he had a gun, and Don, not backing down, told him to shoot.

“Everybody knows everybody around here. I am sure Don did not expect him to actually shoot. I was changing my clothes, getting ready to help him fill the water,” she said.

“I do not meddle with people around here, but now I am fearful for my life. I am packing up to relocate elsewhere.”

Baptiste, originally from Williamsville, died at the scene.

DMO Dr Sookdeo viewed the body and ordered its removal, pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Police from the South Western Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, are leading the investigation.