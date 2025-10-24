Dylan Carter into men's 50m backstroke final in Toronto

Dylan Carter. - AP PHOTO

TRINIDAD and Tobago star swimmer Dylan Carter will have another crack at a medal at the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup when he lines up in the final of the men's 50-metre backstroke event in the third leg of the competition on October 24.

Swimming in heat five in the morning session of the third leg which is being held in Toronto, Canada, Carter had the best reaction time of the competitors in his heat and placed second in 23.15 seconds. Heat five was won by Hungary's Hubert Kos in 22.90, with American Jack Alexy (23.38) placing third. All three men will now advance to the 50m backstroke final which will swim off at 6.33 pm on October 24. Carter will line up in lane six.

Kos will head into the final with the fastest time from the preliminary round, with Kacper Stokowski (23.02) progressing with the second-best time after winning heat four. Carter's time was the fourth-best in the prelims and he will be hoping for improvement as he tries to land his third medal of the competition.

Carter bagged 50m backstroke bronze in the first leg of the Swimming World Cup in Indiana, with Kos landing gold in 22.65. Kos also grabbed gold in the second leg in Illinois in 22.91, with Carter finishing joint-fifth in the final in 23.17.

In addition to his backstroke medal in the first leg, Carter also earned a bronze in the 50m freestyle final in the second leg of this year's Swimming World Cup.