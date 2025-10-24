Chief Justice Boodoosingh praised by colleagues, legal fraternity

From left, former chief justice Ivor Archie, Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh and acting President Wade Mark at President's House on October 22. - Photo courtesy Information Division

NEWLY appointed Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh was honoured at an impromptu special sitting of the Court of Appeal on October 24, with heartfelt tributes that celebrated his humility, intellect, and lifelong dedication to justice and education.

Though unplanned, the sitting at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain was attended by members of the bar and senior legal professionals.

Speakers described the ninth Chief Justice of Trinidad and Tobago as a man of integrity and quiet strength whose leadership would further fortify the independence and efficiency of the judiciary.

Justice of Appeal Geoffrey Henderson, a former director of public prosecutions and International Criminal Court judge, said it was a privilege to welcome Boodoosingh to his new role, calling it “a circle in life.”

“When he was elevated to the bench, I was DPP,” Henderson recalled. “He worked at the Office of the DPP from August 1994 to August 2001 before leaving for law school (as a lecturer). “Having worked with him in the trenches and later on the bench, I can say he is a good, strong man of integrity. You are a good person. I told you that in private, and now I say it publicly.”

Henderson praised Boodoosingh’s scholarship, humility, and mentorship of younger lawyers, noting his work as an author of four books and as a certified adult educator and mediator.

Representing the Assembly of Southern Lawyers, attorney Patricia Dindyal offered “warmest congratulations” to the Chief Justice, calling his appointment “a monumental achievement in a distinguished career marked by years of dedication and service to strengthen the judiciary.”

“The assembly has full confidence in your fairness, integrity, and commitment to the rule of law,” Dindyal said. “Your appointment will serve to further strengthen the judiciary, and we look forward to working with you to advance the standards of the profession.”

Anil Maraj, speaking for the Law Association, described the event as more than the elevation of a judge. “We did not just simply witness the elevation of a judge, but of a teacher taking his place at the head of the institution,” Maraj said. Having studied under Boodoosingh, Maraj praised his “reasoned and clear judgments,” his commitment to scholarship, and, above all, his humility.

“You have shown it is possible to be exacting without being hard,” Maraj said. “Your leadership will profoundly shape the trajectory of our legal system. Expectations are high, but so is our confidence in your values.”

Acting DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal said the DPP’s office had “full confidence” in the new Chief Justice and looked forward to collaborating with him and other stakeholders to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor, retired chief justice Ivor Archie.

Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court Kimberly Prescott said Boodoosingh’s elevation was “a testament to his dedication to the administration of justice, his vision, integrity, and leadership.”

Ravi Rajcoomar, SC, representing the Criminal Bar Association, said he shared a long professional relationship with Chief Justice Boodoosingh and Justices of Appeal Henderson and Ricky Rahim, who also presided over the two cases heard by the new chief justice.

“You are the ninth Chief Justice, and this marks a new chapter in the judiciary,” he said. “Your humility, diligence, and steadfastness for justice have earned you the respect and admiration of your peers, and the nation places its trust in you.”

Other speakers offering personal tributes were attorneys Rajiv Persad, SC, John Heath, SC, Dinesh Rambally and Farai Hove Masaisai, who told the new Chief Justice that “TT is richer by having you at the helm.”

Rambally said every attorney was obligated to uphold and promote the highest confidence in the administration of justice. He recognised former chief justice Archie's readiness to "get into the trenches" and his warm engaging manner to young attorneys. Likewise, he said Chief Justice Boodoosingh was "gracious, approachable and generous" in his words of encouragement. Rambally said, "(It is) my conviction that there is no void in the office of Chief Justice.

"Rather, there is a seamless continuation in leadership by men committed to outreach, simplicity, compassion, and the upholding of the rule of law.

"The profession, I believe, stands ready to support Your Lordship in advancing the highest standards of jurisprudence, legal practice, and comity — all in the enduring service of public confidence in the administration of justice in TT."

Justice of Appeal Rahim described Boodoosingh as “the quintessential judge,” saying his legal career “has been devoid of self-interest and aggrandisement.”

“He has shaped the minds of many lawyers locally and regionally,” Rahim said. “His calm and deliberate balance makes him a light shining through the dark tunnel. He has remained in tune with the common man and will bring stability, efficiency, and independence to the judiciary. A new dawn arises not only for the judiciary but for the people of TT.”

In his response, Chief Justice Boodoosingh thanked his colleagues for their “kind and generous words,” acknowledging the weight of the office.

“We have a saying in TT —‘pressure,’” he said with a smile. “This post brings a lot of pressure, but I signed up for it when I accepted the appointment, and I’m willing to meet the challenges.”

Reflecting on his journey from Pepper Village Government School in Fyzabad to the nation’s highest judicial office, he credited his teachers and family for shaping his path. “My mother was my first teacher,” he said, noting that he recently reunited with two of his earliest mentors at his former school’s 50th anniversary.

He also acknowledged his early career experiences, his time at Presentation College and the University of the West Indies, and the mentorship of senior judges who guided his writing and reasoning on the Court of Appeal.

“There is a reason I teach,” he said. “Teachers provide a path for the future. I have been fortunate to learn from the best and to pass that on.”

He said he plans to meet all stakeholders in the justice system, emphasising that “the bench is only as strong as the bar that supports it.”

“We are doing well,” he said. “My focus now is to build on the work already done and settle down to what we need to do. I will do my best.”

Henderson ordered that a transcript of the proceedings be presented to the Chief Justice. Boodoosingh met with judges of the Court of Appeal on Friday and will meet with judicial officers next week.

Since his appointment on October 22, Boodoosingh has spent his early days in office meeting administrative staff and setting the tone for his tenure. A formal special sitting of the judiciary is scheduled for January 2026, as Archie is expected to be abroad later this year.

Archie and Boodoosingh’s last case together, along with Justice of Appeal James Aboud – an appeal involving a credit union and a former employee – was ordered to start afresh before a new panel. The matter was last heard last week before Archie announced his abrupt retirement on October 21, effective the next day.

The other appeal on which Boodoosingh and Henderson and Rahim sat involved an appeal between George Aboud and Sons Ltd and Fishermen and Friends of the Sea.

