Box drain politics

Paolo Kernahan

CRONYISM and nepotism are two of the most damning facets of TT society. Who you know has always determined how far you go. It’s a type of professional and political promiscuity common to the private sector and rampant in the public sector. The contactocracy fuels the contractocracy and contributes to the dysfunction of governance and broader society.

Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein recently revealed payments of just over $3.3 million to a well-known blogger between 2017 and 2025. Hosein spoke of a company registered in this individual’s name, claiming to have “over 25 years of experience in communications and media consultancy” despite only having been registered for three weeks at the time it was contracted by the Ministry of Finance in 2017.

The supplier in question had previously dismissed concerns about her eligibility for such state contracts, describing herself as a competent, experienced digital marketing strategist. Now, there is nothing wrong with government organisations contracting with private citizens and businesses.

If meritocracy is the sole factor used in the engagement of these private individuals, that’s all that matters; and therein lies the rub.

In the case discussed by Hosein, it’s impossible that an individual could have performed communications duties at that level of remuneration without there being an easily identifiable digital footprint of all the work done. I can say this because I’ve done this kind of work myself.

I started pitching social media content creation services in 2009 to the private sector, specifically for online video series. At the time, everyone looked at me like I was trying to explain how nuclear fission works, but some were intrigued and ended up signing on. Eventually, I approached a few state organisations with tailor-made video series for social media.

I will share some of the campaigns I did and associated costs because I’ve always been an open book, or at least a stray pamphlet.

In 2014, I pitched a multi-faceted video-led communications campaign to Cepep to educate the public about its work. Between 2014 and 2015, I delivered 17 videos (long and short), five blogs, five advertorials (for print publication), five radio features and 27 photos with accompanying story captions for social media. I also did media distribution and booking for the company because the campaign covered both conventional and digital media. My cost for all that work was $325,000.

Around the same time, I sold the Ministry of Health on a digital content strategy to encourage healthier lifestyles among citizens. I created the Battle of the Belly video series in which I chronicled my personal weight loss journey and the exercise and dietary regimen I used to slim down. This series was complemented by another video serial called Dinner in a Snap – easy ways to prepare healthy, home-cooked meals to avoid over-reliance on fast food. All of this video content was accompanied by mini-magazines…and delivered for $225,000.

The video series I produced for Cepep and the ministry can still be found online, even though these projects were concluded ten years ago. I’ve never done much work for any government because, although I have the skills and experience, I never had the connections or contacts which trump actual ability.

When I pitched my concepts to the ministry and Cepep, I showed my track record of private sector work, including two television series I produced and my 20-year media career. Those defending the individual referenced by Saddam Hosein mentioned she has a university degree. When it comes to digital marketing strategy, your track record of performance is far more important than any qualification.

Contracts with the state are always perceived as either "eat-ah-food" or "legitimate, competent service" depending on which government is in office. When I did those projects for the Ministry of Health and Cepep, I wasn’t accused of eating ah food, perhaps because the costs were comparatively small. When I was appointed to the EMA board, however, accusations that I was feeding from the trough were deafening – echoing online, on the radio and in print.

Interestingly, I was invited to serve on that board because of the work I’d done in environmental education. To hear others tell it, I was eatin’ ah food, but when the government changed, it became "qualified experts" serving their nation.

A person’s political persuasion shouldn’t disqualify them from government contracts, but it shouldn’t put them to the front of the line either. That’s why we have box drains filled with water that goes nowhere and a political culture that rewards those closest to the throne or, alternatively, the commode.