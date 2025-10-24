Bmobile deepens cultural commitment for Tobago carnival

Feathered, fearless and connected: bmobile masqueraders have become a signature part of Tobago carnival. -

For the fourth consecutive year, bmobile has reaffirmed its role as a key strategic partner in Tobago’s October carnival as Gold Sponsor of the 2025 edition.

A media release said that bmobile continues to expand its investment in the development of Tobago’s cultural economy, creative industries and event infrastructure, not just during Carnival, but year-round.

According to Onica Blackman, country operations manager – Tobago, this partnership reflects more than sponsorship; it is a sustained commitment to cultural empowerment and innovation.

“Through strategic partnerships, vibrant on-the-ground activations and upgraded network infrastructure, bmobile continues to ensure that carnival in Tobago is not only unforgettable but seamlessly connected, a true celebration of culture, community, and communication.”

This year’s Carnival, themed Mud, Mas and Music, is shaping up to be a high-energy showcase of Tobagonian expression. The main events of Tobago carnival will take place from October 25-27, with festivities beginning earlier in the week across the island.

With its signature blend of mud mas, J’Ouvert, fetes and parade of the bands, Tobago’s carnival has evolved into a destination event that fuses traditional mas with global appeal.

Bmobile’s presence reflects a hands-on approach to building Tobago’s carnival experience. The company has made targeted investments in mobile infrastructure across high-traffic carnival routes and event zones, ensuring strong connectivity for residents, visitors and content creators alike. From seamless uploads and live streams to enhanced event coordination, the brand has positioned itself as an enabler of both creative expression and digital access, the release said.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, bmobile will maintain a strong on-the-ground presence during the carnival weekend, collaborating with local mas bands, supporting community-based events and reviving popular initiatives like the Text-to-Vote Band of the Year competition, all designed to keep patrons engaged, connected and celebrated.

“Bmobile will be there every step of the way, keeping the island connected and the culture alive,” said Blackman. “Beyond the revelry, our involvement reflects a long-term commitment to the growth of Tobago’s cultural industries – empowering young creatives, strengthening event execution, and supporting local entrepreneurship.”

Bmobile also continues to work alongside the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to provide reliable communications support for public safety and emergency coordination during the festival period, the release said.

According to Kern Cowan, CEO of the Tobago Festivals Commission Limited (TFCL), the partnership has already proven to be pivotal: “From our very first year, bmobile’s unwavering investment and support have been instrumental in reinforcing the potential of this event.”

“The bmobile Band of D Road competition has continued to be a success and has enticed healthy competition amongst mas bands. Infrastructural and communications support have been able to strengthen coordination between our VOC (Venue Operations Centre), road management team and all of the other teams on the ground.”

“It is support that we not just appreciate but is crucial to the execution of a product of this scale. The Tobago carnival is in a position to trend upwards, and we have no doubt that with a corporate giant like bmobile behind us, the future of the event promises even greater achievements.”

As Tobago carnival moves from promise to powerhouse, bmobile remains invested in the journey, not only as a sponsor but as a builder of creative capacity, connectivity, and cultural legacy.