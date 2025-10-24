Barrackpore coconut vendor gunned down

- File photo

A Barrackpore coconut vendor was gunned down on Thursday night while dumping a load of shells with one of his workers.

A worker visited the Barrackpore Police Station around 8.10 pm, on October 23, and told the police that he had gone with Michael Seeraj, 34, to Project Road, Ramsabad Trace, Rochard Road, Barrackpore, around 7.35 pm to dump the coconut shells. However, he heard several gunshots, causing him to run away.

Officers visited the scene, where they found Seeraj with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. They were unable to find any signs of life. He was pronounced dead by a district medical officer. An autopsy was ordered.

Investigators recovered $2,300 in Seeraj's pocket. A motive has not yet been established. Homicide Region Three is continuing enquiries.